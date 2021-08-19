Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Says Parents' Viral Handsy Photo Is Her 'Fave Pic' of Them

During an Instagram Stories Q&A with fans on Wednesday, Natasha was asked to select her "fave pic" of her parents. The 23-year-old subsequently shared her mom and dad's playful snap from last September, in which Bure, 47, was pictured grabbing onto wife Cameron Bure's breast.

Natasha was also asked to share the "funniest memory" she's had with the 45-year-old Fuller House alum. For that, Natasha reflected on the time when the mother-daughter duo attempted to make a TikTok dance video.

"Trying to film a TikTok together," Natasha captioned the video. "Pls enjoy me teaching her."

natasha bure Credit: Natasha Bure/Instagram

After coming under fire for the cheeky photo, Cameron Bure came to her and her husband's defense.

"Most of you love that post that you just saw. And for all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband. We have so much fun together," she said in an Instagram Story video last year.

"He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about," she continued. "I'm sorry if it offended you — I'm actually not sorry. I'm glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long."

Cameron Bure and Bure — who have been married since 1996 — also share sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19.

Previously speaking to PEOPLE, Cameron Bure opened up about the key to the longtime couple's lasting marriage.

"We do like to travel and get away from everything here at home in L.A., and from our kids, as much as we love them," she said in 2018. "We want alone time, you know what I mean? And our kids are older too."

The Make It or Break It alum added that their faith in Jesus Christ is "the glue" to keeping their marriage in tact.