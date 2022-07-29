Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Tells JoJo Siwa to 'Grow Up'

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter won't stand for criticism of her mom.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Natasha Bure reportedly had words for JoJo Siwa: "Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience,' the 23-year-old wrote in the Story, according to Entertainment Tonight. "This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this."

She added, "For someone to say that they don't want to take a photo with you or that it's a bad time because they're working is not a 'rough experience.' There are people who are dying in other countries, there are children who are starving. Those people are having a rough experience."

The response comes after Siwa, 19, uploaded a TikTok which named Candace as the "rudest celebrity" she'd ever met. Later conversations by Siwa and Candace confirmed Siwa, as a child, was offended when Candace refused to take a red carpet photo with her. They clarified that Candace did take photos with other kids at the Hollywood event.

Candace was the first to address the drama in an Instagram post. First, Candace said she was "shocked" and "had no idea where it came from."

"So I was finally able to talk to JoJo this morning. I called her. And we had a great conversation. She was like, 'Hey, how you doin'?' I said, 'Well, I've been better, what happened?'"

She added that Siwa responded," You weren't even mean! And I get it now, as an adult, when you're on the red carpet and everything's happening and you're being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11."

Candace replied, "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn't take a picture with you! I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry!"

Siwa has also spoken about the conversation, added that Candace isn't "an awful human."

"I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn't mean that she's the worst human ever," Siwa said in a conversation with Page Six. "It just, you know, it was a rough experience for me."

Still, she did tell Page Six in a separate conversation that Candace "didn't share all the details of the meeting."

"It was at the after party that she didn't wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that," Siwa recalled. "But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that's what made me really upset."