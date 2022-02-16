Candace Cameron Bure and her daughter, Natasha, both star on Aurora Teagarden: Haunted By Murder, premiering Feb. 20 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Candace Cameron Bure Is a 'Proud Mama' as Daughter Plays Younger Version of Her in New Movie

Candace Cameron Bure couldn't be more "proud" of her daughter Natasha.

On Instagram Tuesday, the 45-year-old Full House alum shared a featurette for her upcoming Hallmark Movies & Mysteries project, Aurora Teagarden: Haunted By Murder. The televised movie features Bure's only daughter playing a younger version of her titular character, Aurora Teagarden.

While captioning the post, Bure shared her excitement for Natasha's big role.

"Who doesn't love a good flashback in a movie? 😏 new Aurora Teagarden: Haunted By Murder premieres Sunday at 9/8c on @hallmarkmovie 🙌🏼 ," she wrote. "Did @lexadoig and I mention that our daughters are in this one? 😉 #proudmama."

Bure further praised her daughter's involvement in the shared clip.

"We open [the film] on young Aurora, young Sally, young Arthur. Two of these actors are actually played by our own daughters," the actress said. "I think it's going to be really interesting for the audience to see Aurora and Sally as teenagers and when all of it started."

Added Natasha, "Being a part of this movie is so thrilling because I get to play the younger version of Aurora, which is played by my mother."

According to a description from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, the film follows a murder investigation that is "reignited in a house that is considered haunted by the Lawrenceton locals." But the location in question is also where Aurora and Sally previously discovered a body during their teenage years.

Niall Matter, Marilu Henner, Lexa Doig and Mia Shanks also star in the 18th movie from the Aurora Teagarden series.

As of late, Natasha has been following in Bure's footsteps by forging a Hollywood career of her own. She recently had a role opposite Heather Locklear in Lifetime's Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story, which was executive produced by Meghan McCain.

"I didn't even want to go on the show at all. The only reason I went on was because there was this thing that my mom told me — she's like, 'If there's an opportunity that comes and it scares you, you should say yes just because it scares you,'" she recently said on Olivia Jade Giannulli's Conversations with Olivia Jade podcast. "And the opportunity was brought to me while I was in high school so I said, well this is the perfect time to take that advice."

Natasha continued, "I did it and I had the worst nerves of my life. Both performances I sobbed my eyes out 10 minutes before I went on. It was so out of my comfort zone — not the music part, but to be judged in that capacity. It really terrified me to know everyone is going to watch this."

Though Natasha is still "mortified by it," she acknowledged that going on the show was "a good growing experience" for her.