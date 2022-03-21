Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Celebrates Getting Baptized: 'Today Was a Special Day'

"God is GOOD!" Natasha Bure wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her getting baptized

On Sunday, the 23-year-old singer shared a clip on Instagram, showing herself getting baptized by Dudley Rutherford, the lead pastor at Shepherd Chuch in Southern California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Natasha expressed her gratitude following the religious ceremony in the caption, writing, " God is GOOD! ❤️"

"Today was a special day," she added. "@shepherdchurch @dudleyrutherford Livin for the Lord!! 🙏🏻"

Her followers and friends quickly flocked into the comment section to show their support for the young actress, including her famous mother.

"I am still crying my eyes out 😭," Cameron Bure, 45, wrote. "Praise the Lord 🙌🏻. This mama is overwhelmed by God's goodness and grace. I love you baby ❤️."

Cameron Bure also shared the video to her own Instagram page, writing beside the clip, "My heart is overwhelmed by God's goodness and grace 🙏🏻😭. Congratulations @natashabure !!!!"

"Thank you @dudleyrutherford and @shepherdchurch. As a mama, there's nothing that tops this day. Nothing!! My three adult children have now all professed their faith, love, service and devotion to Jesus Christ; Lord of Lords, King of Kings, Savior of the world 🙌🏼. " she added. "'Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.' Matthew 28:19-20pt."

In the comments section of Cameron Bure's post, Rutherford celebrated Natasha while also giving a shoutout to the Full House alum's other two sons, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20, whom she shares with husband, Valeri Bure.

"It was a blessed and sacred day and joy abounds in the name and grace of JESUS!!!!!! It is NOT easy, in todays culture, raising children who truly love the Lord," the pastor wrote. "But by your example and love for the Lord you and Val have raised 3 amazing children!!!! 🙌🙌🙌"

Natasha Bure (L) and Candace Cameron-Bure Candace Cameron Bure with daughter Natasha | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Natasha's baptism comes a month after she and her mother starred on Aurora Tegarden: Haunted by Murder on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries together.

In the television movie, which premiered on Feb. 20, Cameron Bure played Aurora Teagarden while Natasha played the teenage version of Aurora.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Natasha has been following in her famous mom's footsteps for quite some time as she forges a Hollywood career of her own.

RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes After Fans Criticize Her Post About the Holy Spirit as 'Seductive'

"I didn't even want to go on the show at all. The only reason I went on was because there was this thing that my mom told me — she's like, 'If there's an opportunity that comes and it scares you, you should say yes just because it scares you,'" Natasha recently said on Olivia Jade Giannulli's Conversations with Olivia Jade podcast. "And the opportunity was brought to me while I was in high school so I said, well this is the perfect time to take that advice."

Natasha continued, "I did it and I had the worst nerves of my life. Both performances I sobbed my eyes out 10 minutes before I went on. It was so out of my comfort zone — not the music part, but to be judged in that capacity. It really terrified me to know everyone is going to watch this."