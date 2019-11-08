Candace Cameron Bure Cries over Fuller House Final Season: It's a 'Grieving Process'

Candace Cameron Bure is struggling to say goodbye to Fuller House.

Bure, 43, became emotional while discussing the final season of Fuller House during an Instagram Story on Friday, saying she’s been “in tears” ever since the table-read for the series finale earlier this week.

“I’m wearing my glasses because I’ve still been in tears all morning,” she said. “It’s been a hard couple days.”

Bure said the cast is filming the last two episodes of the final season.

“We are currently filming the fifth and final season of Fuller House, there will be no season 6. This is it,” she said. “We just have a week left with each other. It’s really hard. It’s really, really hard.”

While Bure said she’s excited for fans to see season 5, it’s a bittersweet moment for the cast.

“I’m glad that so many of you have loved the show. It’s meant as much to us as it has to you guys,” she said, holding back tears. “We are going through a grieving process because we love where we are and the people we work with.”

“We’ve had these friendships for more than 30 years and it’s just sad to leave them,” she continued. “Have tears with us and hug along with us, because that’s kind of what we need, is the comfort and the love.”

Netflix announced the final season of Fuller House in January. The show was a reboot of the 80s-90s sitcom Full House, which featured widower Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) raising three daughters with the help of his brother-in-law, Jesse (John Stamos), and best friend, Joey (Dave Coulier).

The 2016 Netflix reboot centered on Danny’s eldest daughter, D.J. (Bure), a 30-something widow bringing up three kids of her own with the help of her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and childhood BFF Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber).

While the series largely focused on the three women, Stamos, Saget and Coulier have made several cameos throughout the show’s run. As did Aunt Becky actress Lori Loughlin, who is currently awaiting trial for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scam.

And after playing an on-screen family for so many years, the cast has said they consider each other family in their real lives, too.

“We had heavy life experiences — all of us, John, Dave and myself — had a lot of family stuff,” Saget previously told PEOPLE. “A lot of good things, a lot of difficult things and they’ve also grown through life.”

“As you get older, you go through stuff,” he continued. “And they’ve realized who they are, and they’ve realized how to get through life and they put out a lot of love and that’s why I think the show is what it is.”

Fuller House returns to Netflix this fall.