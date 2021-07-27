Candace Cameron Bure Celebrates Reaching 5 Million Instagram Followers: 'Oh My Lanta'

"I love that I have all of YOU on this journey with me, thank you for following along!" the actress wrote

Candace Cameron Bure has hit a major milestone on Instagram: five million followers!

The Fuller House star, 45, celebrated the achievement on Monday with a video of herself dancing to the Lou Bega song, "Mambo No. 5." After she dances through the lyrics "one, two, three, four," the clip suddenly transitions to Cameron Bure sitting on her couch with massive pink balloons reading "5 M."

"1..2..3..4...5 MILLION FOLLOWERS!!" she began her caption before quoting her Full House character, DJ Tanner: "Oh my lanta. I love that I have all of YOU on this journey with me, thank you for following along! #5million #5millionstrong #5millionfollowers #thankyou."

"Holy bananas. That's a little less than 1/2 of the entire population of Greece," one fan commented on the post, while another added, "This is perfection CONGRATULATIONS!"

While Candace Bure is a regular on social media, she has frequently opened up about the toll online "haters" can take on her.

After receiving several "unkind comments" about a family photo she posted in January, she clapped back with a social media post that read: "Do you think it's funny to criticize someone's children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions?"

"I wished blessings upon everyone as I shared it in the spirit of a happy new year, yet so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo," she continued. "Shame on you."

She later opened up during an appearance on PEOPLE in 10 about the effect mean commenters have had on her daughter Natasha, 22.

"My daughter deals with it a lot and she's come to me many days crying because of what people have commented on her social media," she said. "But I do tell her, 'Listen, a lot of times, people are writing mean things 'cause they're trying to poke the bear. They just want to get a rise out of you; they actually want attention.'"

"'And they know they can get attention by being mean, so in that case it is good to ignore them,'" Cameron Bure continued. "'Also, if you want to be a part of social media, it's part of what comes with it, so you're going to have to have thick skin if you want to continue posting — which is a sad thing, but it's truth.'"

As for dealing with social media criticism herself, Cameron Bure said she lets "a lot of it go," but also knows when it's time to stand up for herself.

"I do let a lot of it go — the majority — but when there's so many comments I think that's when you have to stand up for yourself," she said. "So of course we can 'ignore the haters,' but when there are people that are making jokes thinking it's in good fun, they're not thinking they're being hateful, so I wouldn't call them haters."