Candace Cameron Bure Posts Bittersweet Tribute to Late TV Dad Bob Saget: 'Do I Still Say Happy Birthday?'
On the day Bob Saget would have turned 66 years old, his onscreen daughter Candace Cameron Bure celebrated "America's Dad" with a sweet tribute.
"I miss you 💔," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "Do I still say happy birthday? I don't know how this works, but I'm celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts ❤️🧡💛🥳"
The Full House star died unexpectedly on Jan. 9, and an autopsy later revealed he had died from head trauma consistent with some kind of fall.
Speaking to PEOPLE just weeks after her costar's unexpected passing, the 45-year-old actress acknowledged that "there are good days and there are really hard days, and I'm doing okay. I think we all are, but each day it feels a little better."
She said she'd been navigating mourning by "talking to my friends, talking to Kelly [Rizzo, Bob's widow], talking to my Full House family."
She continued, "The good thing is, we all want to keep his legacy alive, so I want to talk about Bob. I want to share things about Bob and share about the laughs and the good times, and that part feels comforting."
Bure did admit, "I can't watch the shows yet. It's hard for me to hear his voice. It makes me sad. So, the comforting [part] is remembering the good times and laughing and telling stories and thinking, 'Oh, Bob would've said this,' or 'Bob would've made this joke.' That feels really good."