"I'm celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts," the Full House star wrote on Instagram on what would have been Saget's 66th birthday

Candace Cameron Bure Posts Bittersweet Tribute to Late TV Dad Bob Saget: 'Do I Still Say Happy Birthday?'

On the day Bob Saget would have turned 66 years old, his onscreen daughter Candace Cameron Bure celebrated "America's Dad" with a sweet tribute.

"I miss you 💔," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "Do I still say happy birthday? I don't know how this works, but I'm celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts ❤️🧡💛🥳"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Full House star died unexpectedly on Jan. 9, and an autopsy later revealed he had died from head trauma consistent with some kind of fall.

Speaking to PEOPLE just weeks after her costar's unexpected passing, the 45-year-old actress acknowledged that "there are good days and there are really hard days, and I'm doing okay. I think we all are, but each day it feels a little better."

She said she'd been navigating mourning by "talking to my friends, talking to Kelly [Rizzo, Bob's widow], talking to my Full House family."

She continued, "The good thing is, we all want to keep his legacy alive, so I want to talk about Bob. I want to share things about Bob and share about the laughs and the good times, and that part feels comforting."

Danny (Bob Saget), Kimmy (Andrea Barber), D.J. (Candace Cameron), Jesse and Becky (John Stamos and Lori Loughlin, holding twin sons Nicky and Alex, played by twins Blake/Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit), Comet (dog), Joey (Dave Coulier), Michelle (Mary Kate/Ashley Olsen) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) The cast of Full House | Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.