Candace Cameron Bure Sparks 'Sister' Comparisons with Daughter Natasha — See the Photos!

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha is all grown up — and could be her twin!

The Fuller House alum, 45, celebrated Natasha's 23rd birthday on Sunday with a sweet tribute. Cameron Bure's Instagram post featured two photos of the pair, including one of the duo wearing similar blue denim jumpsuits.

"Happy 23rd birthday to this beauty," the actress wrote. "I love you my Tashi @natashabure."

Natasha replied, "I love you!!!!!"

In the comments, fans pointed out the striking resemblance between the two. "You could be sisters! Hard to tell which one is turning 23, if you didn't know already," one user wrote, while another person said, "My gosh. You look like sisters."

Added another fan, "Which one?? You could both pass for 23."

"It seriously takes a second to determine which one is NOT you!" someone else commented.

But online comments aren't always so complimentary. During an appearance on PEOPLE in 10 in January, Cameron Bure opened up about how she helps Natasha navigate social media criticism.

"My daughter deals with it a lot and she's come to me many days crying because of what people have commented on her social media," she said. "But I do tell her, 'Listen, a lot of times, people are writing mean things 'cause they're trying to poke the bear. They just want to get a rise out of you; they actually want attention.'"

"'And they know they can get attention by being mean, so in that case it is good to ignore them,'" Cameron Bure continued. "'Also, if you want to be a part of social media, it's part of what comes with it, so you're going to have to have thick skin if you want to continue posting — which is a sad thing, but it's truth.'"

candace cameron bure Credit: Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

Cameron Bure also shares sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with husband Valeri Bure. The couple has been married since 1996.

The Make It or Break It alum recently joked about her three children blocking her from seeing their respective Instagram activities. "I don't know why my kids block me on their Stories," she said in an Instagram video post. "Because I still see them on my other work Instagram."