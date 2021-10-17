"Of course I'm going to watch it," Candace Bushnell said of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival And Just Like That..., while admitting that the original series was "not very feminist"

Candace Bushnell Says SATC Fans 'Should Not Base Their Lives' on the Show: 'Not Very Feminist'

Candace Bushnell is shattering the illusion that has been instilled into millions of Carrie Bradshaw fans over the years.

The Sex and the City author, 62, recently admitted that she thinks the book's beloved HBO adaptation is "not very feminist," adding that fans "should not base their lives" around the hit series during an interview with the New York Post.

"I don't look at the TV show the way other people look at it. I don't parse every little bit. It's a great show, it's really funny. But there are fans who . . . it's like, that show really guides them," she mused.

"The reality is, finding a guy is maybe not your best economic choice in the long term. Men can be very dangerous to women in a lot of different ways. We never talk about this, but that's something that women need to think about: You can do a lot less ... when you have to rely on a man. The TV show and the message were not very feminist at the end," Bushnell noted. "But that's TV. That's entertainment. That's why people should not base their lives on a TV show."

SATC ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004, starring Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, a character Bushnell based on herself in her New York Observer column and subsequent 1997 book of the same name. The show was followed by two movies in 2008 and 2010, both of which were released in theaters.

sex-and-the-city-5.jpg Cast of Sex and the City | Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

Parker, 56, previously acknowledged that the show would be considered "tone-deaf" by today's standards. "You couldn't make it today because of the lack of diversity on screen," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. "I personally think it would feel bizarre."

Bushnell noted that she wasn't surprised by the news of HBO Max's upcoming revival, which premieres in December. "HBO's going to make money on it. They're going to exploit it as much as they can," she said. "They rebooted Gossip Girl. If they didn't reboot Sex in the City, it would be really strange."

"I don't know anything about what the new show's going to be about," Bushnell added, before joking: "Of course I'm going to watch it ... I hope it runs for six seasons. I get paid a little bit of money."

The author is currently preparing to bring her one-woman show to New York City next month. Based on her 2019 book of the same name, Is There Still Sex in the City? will cover the show, the column, and dating as a middle-aged woman in the city.

"I wanted to call the book Middle-Aged Madness," she told PEOPLE in 2018. "You have to understand that in the past nobody thought that 50-something people would need to go on dating apps and take their clothes off in front of strangers. Nobody ever thinks that that's what their 50s are going to look like."