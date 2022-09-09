Fired Canadian TV Anchor Lisa LaFlamme Books Her Next Job — and the Royals Will Be Involved!

The legendary anchor will serve as a special correspondent in London for Canada's CityNews, providing in-depth coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

By
Published on September 9, 2022 01:19 PM
Lisa LaFlamme
Photo: Mark O'Neill/CTV

Nearly a month after announcing that her contract had not been renewed by CTV News, Lisa LaFlamme has a new job.

The longtime news anchor, 58, has been hired by Canada's CityNews to lead the network in London, as it launches in-depth coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Queen is the only monarch most of us have ever known. We grew up with Her Majesty and mourn the passing of this remarkable and inspiring woman," LaFlamme said in a statement. "As this second Elizabethan era comes to an end, I can only say how truly honored I am to help tell the story of her life and the legacy she leaves."

LaFlamme will serve as a special correspondent and will provide daily reporting for all newscasts on TV and radio, as well as make regular appearances on Breakfast Television, according to CityNews.

In August, the journalist shared a video announcement on Twitter in which she said her contract had not been renewed by parent company Bell Media after serving as the anchor for CTV National News since 2011 (and before that, as the network's national affairs correspondent for more than 10 years).

"For 35 years I have had the privilege to be welcomed into your homes and deliver the news on a nightly basis, so I felt you should hear this directly from me," she said in her video. "On June 29th I was informed that Bell Media made a 'business decision' to end my contract, bringing to a sudden close my long career with CTV News."

"I was blindsided, and I'm still shocked and saddened by Bell Media's decision," adding that she was asked not to tell her coworkers or "the public until the specifics of my exit could be resolved. That has now happened."

Following LaFlamme's announcement, and the resulting social media outcry pointing to sexism possibly being at play, Bell Media said it would launch an investigation into the matter.

"In a news organization, making a change at the anchor desk is always a difficult decision," the statement read. "We knew that many viewers and members of the CTV family would be disappointed that Lisa LaFlamme would be leaving her position as Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor. She has made an important contribution to Canadian television news over the past 35 years. CTV regrets that the way in which her departure has been communicated may have left viewers with the wrong impression about how CTV regards Lisa and her remarkable career.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The statement continued, "We have always taken matters regarding discrimination seriously and are committed to a safe, inclusive and respectful work environment for all our employees, devoid of any toxic behavior. Consistent with our policies, we are taking steps to initiate an independent third-party internal review workplace review of our of newsroom which will take place over the following weeks."

Related Articles
Lisa LaFlamme
Bell Media Launching Workplace Review Following Longtime CTV Anchor Lisa LaFlamme's Dismissal
Lisa LaFlamme
CTV News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme 'Blindsided' After Being Told Her Contract Wouldn't Be Renewed After 35 Years
The portrait of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II on the current five pound note (top) is positioned next to an original one pound note issued on March 17, 1960, which was the first banknote to carry a portrait of the Queen, in the Bank of England Museum on March 16, 2010 in London, England. The Bank of England Museum is opening a new exhibition tracing the development of the portrait of the Queen on Bank of England notes. The display features five different portraits of the Queen since 1960 alongside their preliminary sketches and printing plates.
How the U.K.'s Currency and Stamps Will Change Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Elizabeth PMs
Theresa May Recalls Hilarious Moment She Realized the Queen Saw Her Pick Cheese Up Off the Floor
Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II
U.K.'s New Prime Minister Liz Truss Remembers Queen Elizabeth as the 'Very Spirit of Great Britain'
Queen Elizabeth II
What Is Operation London Bridge? A Breakdown of What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19, known as the Coronavirus, during a press event in Wilmington, Delaware on March 12, 2020, Queen Elizabeth II speaks with staff during a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down science park on October 15, 2020 near Salisbury, England.
Joe Biden Orders Flags to Fly Half-Staff Following Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'More Than a Monarch'
Queen Elizabeth II attends the 2016 Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, 2016
US Presidents React to News of Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'She Defined An Era'
Photo Used in Queen Elizabeth's Death Announcement
The Sweet Story Behind the Photo of Queen Elizabeth Used to Announce Her Death
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Players stand in silence as a tribute to HM Queen who died today during the UEFA Europa Conference League group B match between West Ham United and FCSB at London Stadium on September 8, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.
UK Premier League Games Postponed After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Uma Pemmaraju
Founding Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju Dead at 64
Heather Kovar
Anchor Who Appeared Disheveled on TV Following the Death of Her Dad Says, 'I Just Hope People Will Understand'
Beanie Feldstein, Lea Michele
'Funny Girl' Producers Set the Record Straight on Beanie Feldstein's Exit as Lea Michele Steps In
Maya Vander attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Maya Vander to Leave 'Selling Sunset' , Other Cast Members' Futures Uncertain: Source
Jen Psaki
Jen Psaki Will Join MSNBC With New Show Debuting in 2023