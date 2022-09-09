Fired Canadian TV Anchor Lisa LaFlamme Books Her Next Job — and the Royals Will Be Involved!

Nearly a month after announcing that her contract had not been renewed by CTV News, Lisa LaFlamme has a new job.

The longtime news anchor, 58, has been hired by Canada's CityNews to lead the network in London, as it launches in-depth coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Queen is the only monarch most of us have ever known. We grew up with Her Majesty and mourn the passing of this remarkable and inspiring woman," LaFlamme said in a statement. "As this second Elizabethan era comes to an end, I can only say how truly honored I am to help tell the story of her life and the legacy she leaves."

LaFlamme will serve as a special correspondent and will provide daily reporting for all newscasts on TV and radio, as well as make regular appearances on Breakfast Television, according to CityNews.

In August, the journalist shared a video announcement on Twitter in which she said her contract had not been renewed by parent company Bell Media after serving as the anchor for CTV National News since 2011 (and before that, as the network's national affairs correspondent for more than 10 years).

"For 35 years I have had the privilege to be welcomed into your homes and deliver the news on a nightly basis, so I felt you should hear this directly from me," she said in her video. "On June 29th I was informed that Bell Media made a 'business decision' to end my contract, bringing to a sudden close my long career with CTV News."

"I was blindsided, and I'm still shocked and saddened by Bell Media's decision," adding that she was asked not to tell her coworkers or "the public until the specifics of my exit could be resolved. That has now happened."

Following LaFlamme's announcement, and the resulting social media outcry pointing to sexism possibly being at play, Bell Media said it would launch an investigation into the matter.

"In a news organization, making a change at the anchor desk is always a difficult decision," the statement read. "We knew that many viewers and members of the CTV family would be disappointed that Lisa LaFlamme would be leaving her position as Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor. She has made an important contribution to Canadian television news over the past 35 years. CTV regrets that the way in which her departure has been communicated may have left viewers with the wrong impression about how CTV regards Lisa and her remarkable career.

The statement continued, "We have always taken matters regarding discrimination seriously and are committed to a safe, inclusive and respectful work environment for all our employees, devoid of any toxic behavior. Consistent with our policies, we are taking steps to initiate an independent third-party internal review workplace review of our of newsroom which will take place over the following weeks."