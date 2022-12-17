Camille Grammer's Mother Maureen Wilson Donatacci Dead at 75 from Kidney and Bladder Cancer

Camille Grammer's mother has died from kidney and bladder cancer, PEOPLE can confirm. She was 75.

A representative for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 54, tells PEOPLE that her mother, Maureen Wilson Donatacci, died on Saturday.

"Camille Grammer's mother passed away peacefully at her home in New Jersey this morning surrounded by family," the rep said. "She succumbed after a long and courageous fight with cancer."

The rep added that "Camille and her [mother] were both afflicted with 'genetic' cancers and were warriors for the cause for the past decade."

Arrangements for Donatacci are now pending, per the representative.

Grammer paid tribute to her late mother with a post on Instagram Saturday.

"My mom gained her angel wings today," she wrote alongside a black and white photograph of herself planting a kiss on her mom's cheek. "She was a strong beautiful warrior who fought to the very end."

"Her strength and endurance was an inspiration to so many. She lived her life to the fullest. Her love and sense of humor made us feel better during difficult times," Grammer added. "I will miss you everyday. I love you so much! ❤️😭."

Grammer opened up about her mother's condition in September, when she spent her 54th birthday by Donatacci's bedside while she was being treated for cancer.

"For my birthday, I spent a few days with my family," she captioned some photos of the visit. "It was a very special birthday for me to spend that time with my mother who's been battling kidney and bladder cancer for years now.

"She was first diagnosed at the age of 47 with stage 3 ovarian cancer. With the help of her amazing doctors she is still with us. Her 75th birthday is on the 19th of September. Bless her for not giving up years ago," Grammer added.

The TV personality also used the post as "a reminder how precious life is," raising awareness for Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month.

"Ladies listen to your bodies if something doesn't seem right call your doctor. Don't forget your annual check-ups," Grammer wrote at the time.

Grammer has faced her own cancer scares in the past.

In 2013, she underwent a hysterectomy for endometrial cancer, and she had some cancer cells removed in 2017 after her diagnosis of Squamous Cell Carcinoma.