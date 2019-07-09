Camille Grammer Tells Denise Richards to 'Shut Up' in Explosive RHOBH Reunion Trailer

If there’s one thing you can always expect from a Real Housewives reunion, it’s plenty of tears.

The trailer for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion dropped on Tuesday, showing the women becoming emotional as they relive moments from season 9 — including the infamous #PuppyGate.

“I paid the ultimate price for being honest,” Kyle Richards says as she wipes tears away from her eyes. “Sorry, I can’t talk right now, for a second.”

Kyle and Lisa Vanderpumps’ friendship took a turn after an explosive fight on the current season of the hit Bravo show. The blowup began over Kyle approaching Vanderpump, 58, about a tabloid story concerning costar Dorit Kemsley giving away a rescue dog; many of the Housewives believe the article was leaked by Vanderpump.

Following the drama, Vanderpump stopped filming with the rest of the cast, and she has not spoken to Kyle since.

RELATED: RHOBH: Kyle Richards Says She Has ‘Nothing but Respect’ for Lisa Vanderpump Despite Feud

Speaking of the scandal that plagued season 9, Kyle also accuses Vanderpump, who did not show up for the reunion taping and quit the series shortly after, of faking the lie detector test that allegedly proved her innocence in the drama.

“I want to know where she found the lie detector,” says Denise Richards.

“She did a test run first,” adds Kyle, which evokes audible gasps from the group.

Image zoom Camille Grammer and Denise Richards Mindy Small/FilmMagic; Robin Marchant/FilmMagic

Vanderpump, or her lack of attendance, certainly wasn’t the only source of drama at the reunion. Emotions run high when Friend of the Housewives Camille Grammer joins the group.

RELATED: Lisa Vanderpump Says She Wishes She Took a Year Off RHOBH: ‘I Just Wasn’t as Prepared’

“That’s nasty!” shouts Grammar at someone who appears to be Kyle. “You don’t come to my wedding and then treat me so disrespectful after it.”

“That’s such a f—– low blow,” Kyle replies.

And as the tension rises, Denise jumps in.

“Camille, calm down,” she says.

But that only sets Grammar off even more.

“Denise, shut up,” she shoots back.

“Is she on something?” Denise questions.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills three-part reunion premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.