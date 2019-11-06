Camille Grammer Teases Return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: 'I’m Getting Back in the Game'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could be seeing a familiar face again soon — at least, according to former cast member Camille Grammer.

The 51-year-old reality star, who was a Housewife on the first two seasons of RHOBH and has appeared intermittently throughout the other seasons, revealed in a cryptic tweet Wednesday that she could be making a reappearance.

“I’m getting back in the game,” Grammer teased in her social media post with a winking and smiley face emoji.

“Diamonds and drama #rhobh,” she added.

Viewers of the show were quick to respond to Grammer’s tweet, many in excitement over her possible return.

“That’s because apparently [sic] the show is a total snooze fest without you and LVP [Lisa Vanderpump],” one user replied.

“You’re doing god’s work Camille,” wrote another, to which she responded with a smiley face and heart emoji.

Another added: “They shouldn’t have ever gotten rid of you.”

Wow!! They didn’t ask you back for the new season and saw how dull filming has been so they called you to save the rest of the season.

I would have declined the offer if I was you.

RELATED: Camille Grammer Confirms She Wasn’t Asked Back to RHOBH: ‘It Was Up to Kyle. I’m Really Fine’

On Aug. 29, Grammer, who was a friend of the Housewives last season, revealed in a series of since-deleted tweets that she wasn’t asked back for the 10th season and claimed that the decision was due to fellow costar Kyle Richards.

“I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine,” Grammer tweeted in response to a follower who asked if she would be returning to the series. “I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyles show.”

When fans expressed their disbelief over the decision, Grammer doubled down on her claims about Richards, 50.

RELATED: Camille Grammer Apologizes to Cast at RHOBH Reunion: ‘I’m Sorry If I’ve Been Cruel’

“It was was [sic] up to Kyle. I’m really fine,” Grammer wrote. “After the reunion, I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience.”

Bravo had no comment on the matter when contacted by PEOPLE at the time.

Earlier this summer, Grammer appeared on the RHOBH reunion where she stormed off the set after she alleged that she was being set up following multiple heated conversations with her costars, including Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi and of course, Richards.

Those conversations came as a result of the women expressing how Grammer was being inconsistent in her attitude towards former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump.

During the reunion, Grammer tearfully admitted that she felt like the women wanted her to “jump on this hate train with Vanderpump” but later added fuel to the fire by sticking up for the restaurant owner while slamming her costars as “trash” in scathing tweets.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 is expected to premiere in 2020.