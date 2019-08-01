Camille Grammer Slams RHOBH Cast as 'Trash' While Declaring Lisa Vanderpump a 'Class Act'

There appears to be no love lost between Camille Grammer and her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates.

Following the third and final part of the RHOBH reunion on Tuesday night, Grammer, 50, added fuel to the fire.

In two tweets, Grammer stuck up for former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump while slamming her costars as “trash.”

“The ladies at the reunion lack compassion. LVP is a class act. She called me last night to see how I was doing,” she wrote in response to a tweet from a Bravo fan, who compared how Grammer and Denise Richards were treated differently by the cast during the Southern California wildfires. “Class vs trash.”

Replying to a tweet that featured a photo of herself and Vanderpump smiling on a red carpet, Grammer stated, “I adore this picture!! @LisaVanderpump,” and added a red heart emoji.



Throughout the reunion, viewers watched Grammer but heads with nearly the entire cast (Denise, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave). She even stormed off the soundstage in tears before being coaxed back by host Andy Cohen.

On Tuesday’s episode, Grammer tearfully admitted that she felt like the women wanted her to “jump on this hate train with Vanderpump” after they expressed how she was being inconsistent in how she felt about the restaurant owner.

Still, her late Wednesday evening tweets may have come as a bit of a surprise to viewers, who watched her apologize on Tuesday for being “cruel” as Rinna consoled her on the couch.

Grammer’s scathing tweet about the cast comes one week after Kyle, 50, got a few things off her chest about Grammer and former friend Vanderpump.

“Camille came into the Reunion guns blazing. I honestly do not know why she was so angry. We of course are going to address the stuff she said and did. That’s what the Reunion is about,” Kyle said in a tweet.

“When she constantly contradicts herself I find myself thinking “doesn’t she know there are cameras? This is going to be played back!“ Camille, in an attempt to distract from her actions , pretends she thinks we just were mad she said nice things about Lisa,” she continued.

“That way she can get a little support from trolls. By calling us Mean Girls. She uses twitter as a gauge to see what the audience thinks and throws out things she thinks people will support her about. Like I said, some people work hard at the game of life,” she wrote, and added: “Especially when they have been doing it so long. The way Camille treated everyone was mind blowing. Denise looked utterly shocked and hurt. And I don’t know what I did to Camille to warrant that behavior.”

She stated, “The only thing l have said about Camille up until now, is that she plays both sides of the fence and is a people pleaser. Both things that she admits to herself. So yeah, this is not Lifestyles Of The Rich and Famous. This is reality.“