Camille Grammer Shares Photos of Her Burned-Down Malibu Mansion After Woolsey Fires

Camille Grammer is counting her blessings in the aftermath of last month’s Woolsey Fires, which destroyed her home.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, shared photos of what was left of her Malibu, California, house on Sunday.

“It has been an emotional and stressful couple of weeks,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have been going through the items I retrieved from what is left from my home.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Camille Grammer Meyer/Instagram. Inset: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Grammar revealed that a handful of soot-covered photos of her children survived the flames, along with some dishware.

“The pictures of my children put a smile on my face,” she wrote.

She also shared pictures of the house’s burned interior.

“Thinking of those who also lost their homes #woolseyfires,” she added.

As the fires first began sweeping across Southern California in November, Grammer shared an aerial view of her home going up in flames.

RELATED: Camille Grammer Shares Shocking Photo of ‘What’s Left’ of Her Malibu Mansion That Burned

“We were standing in the house before we left and Mason said to me, ‘Mom I get this feeling our house isn’t going to make it,’ ” Grammer told PEOPLE in reference to her 17-year-old daughter (with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer).