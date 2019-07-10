Camille Grammer Says Ex-Husband Kelsey Didn’t Reach Out After Her House Burned Down

Image zoom Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Camille Grammer and ex-husband Kelsey Grammer are still not on speaking terms.

Camille, 50, lost her Malibu home in the devastating Woolsey fire last fall, as seen this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While sitting down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night, a fan asked if Kelsey, 64 had reached out when her house burned down.

“No, no, not at all,” she responded.

Cohen asked, “Really? For real?”

“For real, nothing,” she confirmed.

They have two children together: daughter Mason, 17, and son Jude, 14.

A rep for the Frasier actor tells PEOPLE, “Kelsey does not comment on remarks made by his former wife. You should be aware that he did speak with Mason at the time. Jude was living with Kelsey.”

RELATED: Camille Grammer Reveals the Best Thing That Came From Losing Her Home to the Wildfires

Image zoom Watch What Happens Live

Camille and Kelsey were married for nearly 14 years before she filed for divorce in July 2010. Both have been open about their contentious relationship.

She previously told fans and followers on Twitter that “he acts like I never existed.” For his part, Kelsey told Oprah Winfrey in 2012 that their relationship was all but over before they signed onto RHOBH and that “some very bad things, some threats were made, and some extremely unacceptable behavior took place in front of the children which makes it impossible for us to pretend that we can be civil.”

RELATED: RHOBH Alum Camille Grammer Says Ex-Husband Kelsey ‘Acts Like I Never Existed’

Last November, Camille opened up to PEOPLE about being forced to evacuate due to the Southern California wildfires.

“I went from one of the best days of my life, to such a tragedy,” said Camille, who wed attorney David C. Meyer on Oct. 20 in Hawaii. “It’s so sad. It’s such a tragedy.”

Following the loss of her home, Camille and Mason moved into a trailer, which she describes as a double-wide and about 1,100 to 1,500 square feet. Jude is living with Kelsey.

Image zoom Courtesy of Camille Grammer

RELATED VIDEO: Camille Grammer Attends RHOBH Reunion Taping

“We have the necessities we need,” she explained. “We don’t need an abundance of things. Humbling experiences like this bring you to your knees. It really is a fresh start.”

“I don’t have as much privacy — but then again, I’m fortunate to have a roof over my head.”

Kelsey married Kayte Walsh in 2011; they have three children together.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills three-part reunion premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.