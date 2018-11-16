Camille Grammer is coping with multiple losses amid the Woolsey Fire that erupted in Southern California last week.

On Thursday, Grammer, 50, shared a photo of “what’s left” of her Malibu mansion that burned during the fire and also revealed that her assistant of over 20 years tragically passed away.

“This is what’s left of my home,” Grammer captioned the post, which shows the inside of her home completely scorched as well as other photos of her house before the fire. “We can replace/rebuild our home but we can’t replace people we have lost.”

“I lost my assist of 20 plus years Scott two days before the fire,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued. “I’m still grieving and will continues [sic] to do so. He was family to me.”

In addition to sharing her tragedy, Grammer took it upon herself to encourage her followers to be grateful for their lives and thank the courageous firemen who have saved many people.

“So, to those out there that are yelling at officials and firemen why their houses weren’t saved let’s put things in perspective here. You are alive. You are safe. Let’s thank the firefighters for saving as many lives during this terrible disaster. We are here to help others and gather to rebuild what has been lost. Here are some pics of what is left of my house and memories from the past. I will keep these memories and hold them in my heart forever,” Grammer wrote.

“Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas, Halloween, and charity events I hosted at my house. My family home will remain in my heart as I start to rebuild anew wherever that will be. My heart is with my family and friends. #malibustrong #woosleyfire I ❤️ Malibu!! My home always!!” Grammer concluded.

Just a few days ago, Grammer shared an aerial view of her home going up in flames.

“We were standing in the house before we left and Mason said to me, ‘Mom I get this feeling our house isn’t going to make it,’ ” Grammer told PEOPLE in reference to her 17-year-old daughter with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer.

“I said, ‘Honey, I hope it does, but I have the same feeling.’ We just thought, this is it,” Grammer said. “I had a pit in my stomach.”

Grammer evacuated with Mason (son Jude, 14, has been staying with Kelsey) and her attorney husband, David C. Meyer, as well as their dog Joey.

Camille Grammer and Mason Grammer Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty

David C. Meyer and Camille Grammer Alex W Photography

“As we were driving down the Pacific Coast Highway, it was gridlock. It took us hours,” she said. “It was like the apocalypse.”

The Woolsey Fire erupted less than three weeks after Grammer and Meyer’s joyful Hawaiian wedding.

“I went from one of the best days of my life, to such a tragedy,” Grammer explained.

As of Sunday evening, at least 31 people — 29 in Northern California and two in Southern California — are dead and at least 228 people are missing as three fires rage across the state, the Associated Press reported.