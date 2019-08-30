Camille Grammer Confirms She Wasn't Asked Back to RHOBH: 'It Was Up to Kyle. I'm Really Fine'

Camille Grammer wasn’t asked to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and she’s placing the blame on fellow costar Kyle Richards.

On Thursday, Grammer, who was a friend of the Housewives last season, revealed in a series of since-deleted tweets that she wasn’t asked back for the upcoming tenth season and claimed that the decision was due to Kyle, as it was “her show”.

“I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine,” Grammer, 50, tweeted in response to a follower who asked if she would be returning to the series. “I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyles show.”

When fans expressed their disbelief over the decision, Grammer double-downed on her claims about Kyle, 50, and said that the producers left the fate of her time on the show in her former costar’s hands.

“It was was [sic] up to Kyle. I’m really fine,” Grammer wrote. “After the reunion, I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience.”

Bravo had no comment on the matter when contacted by PEOPLE.

Reps for Kyle and Grammer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Earlier this summer, Grammer appeared on the RHOBH reunion where she stormed off the set after she alleged that she was being set up following multiple heated conversations with her costars, including Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi and of course, Kyle.

Those conversations came as a result of the women expressing how Grammer was being inconsistent in her attitude towards former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump.

During the reunion, Grammer tearfully admitted that she felt like the women wanted her to “jump on this hate train with Vanderpump” but later added fuel to the fire by sticking up for the restaurant owner while slamming her costars as “trash” in scathing tweets.

Over the summer, Kyle also got a few things off her chest about Grammer and her costar’s alleged comments about Vanderpump, 58.

“Camille came into the Reunion guns blazing. I honestly do not know why she was so angry. We, of course, are going to address the stuff she said and did. That’s what the Reunion is about,” Kyle said in a tweet.

“When she constantly contradicts herself I find myself thinking ‘doesn’t she know there are cameras? This is going to be played back!’ Camille, in an attempt to distract from her actions , pretends she thinks we just were mad she said nice things about Lisa,” she continued.

“That way she can get a little support from trolls. By calling us Mean Girls. She uses twitter as a gauge to see what the audience thinks and throws out things she thinks people will support her about. Like I said, some people work hard at the game of life,” she wrote, and added: “Especially when they have been doing it so long. The way Camille treated everyone was mind blowing. Denise looked utterly shocked and hurt. And I don’t know what I did to Camille to warrant that behavior.”

She stated, “The only thing l have said about Camille up until now, is that she plays both sides of the fence and is a people pleaser. Both things that she admits to herself. So yeah, this is not Lifestyles Of The Rich and Famous. This is reality.“

News of Grammer’s departure from the series comes on the same day it was announced that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke would be joining the RHOBH cast for season 10.

Beauvais, a Haitian-American actress and former fashion model, will make franchise history as the first black Housewife in a predominately white cast.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Beauvais told The Daily Dish. “As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!”

“I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L!” Beauvais added. “No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere…and I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Stracke, meanwhile, is a renowned party planner and hostess who, in 2017, was named one of the top 100 party planners by The Salonniere. Additionally, she is opening her fashion store called SUTTON, selling clothing, jewelry and handbags.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a mother to three children who is also deeply committed to my efforts in philanthropy, my life is a balancing act,” Stracke said. “There is a lot going on in the best way possible and I strive to pursue all of my passions to the fullest.”

“I am excited to share my true loves of art and fashion design, and open the doors to my world,” she added. “I am looking forward to this ride and where this journey takes me. Fun times ahead for this Southern Belle in Southern California!”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 is expected to premiere in 2020.