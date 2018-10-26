Camille Grammer on Her Rriendship with Kyle Richards: 'She's Been There for Me Through Everything'

Their feud once fueled a dramatic storyline on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it’s been years since costars Camille Grammer and Kyle Richards buried the hatchet.

“We had a rough start in our friendship, but we forgave each other,” Grammer tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “We said our peace years ago.”

Grammer, 50, credits Richards, 49, who served as a bridesmaid in her Oct. 20 nuptials to David C. Meyer, for helping her get through dark days, including those following her contentious 2011 split from ex husband Kelsey Grammer.

“She saw me at my worst,” Grammer says. “She watched me go through hell and come out the other side. And she’s been there for me through everything.”

Grammer says she counts Richards and Lisa Vanderpump as her closest friends in the cast. (Vanderpump, 58, was invited to the wedding, but opted out of attending as she mourns her brother’s death amid tension with the rest of the cast; Grammer says she understood.)

Of Richards, Grammer says, “We have a mutual respect and an understanding. She’s a great mom and a dear friend and she’s been incredibly supportive.”

And fun, too. Grammer recalls that Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky led the charge on the dance floor at the wedding.

“I was so happy she was there,” says Grammer. “Kyle and I were cutting a rug!”