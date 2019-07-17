Things are about to get heated between Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 reunion.

In a sneak peek of next week’s episode, Richards, 50, feuds with Grammer and calls out her contradictory remarks in regards to Lisa Vanderpump, who was absent from the reunion taping and has quit the show.

“The accusation is: ‘You say one thing to us and you say another thing to —’ ” host Andy Cohen said in the E! News clip as Richards interjected and explained.

“Here’s what happens. When we’re together, you will say things like, ‘I know who Lisa is. She’s done this to me, she’s done that.’ And then when you’re not with us, you’re like, ‘Lisa, I feel so bad what you’re going through,’ ” said Richards.

Firing back, Grammer questioned, “Can I feel both?”

“Not if you contradict one another,” said Dorit Kemsley.

“No, I’m not contradicting,” Grammer refuted. “I feel both.”

From Richards’ perspective, though, it was about Grammer having “conviction.”

“Okay, my conviction is I felt terrible that her brother passed away,” said Grammer, noting the death of Vanderpump’s brother Mark, which the women all said they empathized with.

Evidently, though, that wasn’t the issue that the RHOBH cast had with Grammer.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave then brought up a specific instance, when Grammer spoke about Vanderpump’s “bad breath” when the cameras weren’t rolling. “But you can still say, ‘She has terrible breath and her gums are receding,’ ” asked Mellencamp Arroyave.

With the point of a finger, Grammer fired back, “That was a joke and you all laughed!”

“And you continued with the conversation and said, ‘Yes, don’t get me into it, but she’s always had bad breath,’ ” Grammer said to Richards as she impersonated her.

As Richards attempted to respond, Grammer said, “Yes you have. You’ve talked about that off camera with me.”

Bringing up the private conversation clearly crossed the line with Richards.

“Camille, that’s such a f—— low blow,” Richards told Grammer. “We’ve all said things privately about each other. I would never out you. If I did right now, it would be a very bad situation. I don’t do that!”

Grammer then went on to allege that the women “have all talked about each other behind each other’s backs,” but set apart Erika Girardi. “I don’t know about her, but all of you,” Grammer said to Girardi, who replied, “I’m probably sure I have.”

Richards, though, said she was “talking about saying things on camera. Saying things on camera that is humiliating people.”

“I mean, c’mon, this is hypocrisy at its finest right now!” said Grammer, who told Richards, “You have wanted me to be mad at Lisa Vanderpump.”

But Richards said she didn’t want Grammer “to be mad,” but instead stand by her word.

“Listen, if you’re mad at us and agree with Lisa, great, then stick by that! But you can’t go back and forth,” said Richards. “You go with Lisa and you talk bad and you go, ‘It’s so awful what they’ve been doing.’ And then you go to us and —”

Still, Grammer maintained her position.

“Yes, I can have two independent thoughts. They’re independent of each other. And I own that!” she said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.