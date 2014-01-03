Camille Grammer Finishes Chemotherapy and Radiation Treatments

It’s been a grueling and emotional couple of months for Camille Grammer, but the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had something to smile about on Friday – she completed her cancer treatments.

The 45-year-old, who underwent a radical hysterectomy in October after being diagnosed with early stage endometrial cancer, posted a pic on Twitter along with the caption, “I rang the bell at MD Anderson Cancer Center which marks that I have completed my Chemo and Radiation treatments. YAY.”

“So happy for you Camille. XO,” wrote her former castmate Kyle Richards.

The mom of two was recuperating from surgery this fall when she was involved in a physical altercation with her then-boyfriend Dimitri Charalambopoulos.

Grammer was granted a temporary restraining order after claiming that he repeatedly slammed her head into furniture.

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show in November, Grammer said that she was doing better. “I’m feeling great,” she said. “My life is moving forward and I’m feeling very well.”

