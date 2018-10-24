Newlywed Camille Grammer Opens Up About Finding Love After Heartbreak

A beautiful wedding is something to be celebrated, but for Camille Grammer, the most special part of her Oct. 20 nuptials to attorney David C. Meyer was the beginning of a new chapter.

“I’m so excited to start my life with David,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “This is my back nine. I have my forever family.”

Her joy is magnified even more given the turbulent road she’s faced.

Alex W Photography

Grammer has undergone two battles with cancer and painful breakups, including a very public and contentious split from ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, which played out on the show in 2011.

RELATED: Inside Camille Grammer’s Hawaiian Wedding: ‘It Was Like Something Out of a Fairy Tale’

“I have been through tremendous heartbreak,” she says. “But I’ve come full circle and out the other side. It’s been a very emotional journey but that only makes me stronger. Through hurt and pain comes growth.”

Alex W Photography

Grammer continues: “I was in my 20s when I got married for the first time and now I just turned 50. It’s different. It’s powerful, in an adult way. I understand my emotions and what I’ve been through. It all comes full circle.”

For more on Camille’s wedding, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE

Amanda Friedman

Now, Grammer is focused on the future.

“David and I have found each other,” she says. “This is our new life.”