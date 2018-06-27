RHOBH Alum Camille Grammer Says Ex-Husband Kelsey 'Acts Like I Never Existed'

Camille Grammer says she and ex-husband Kelsey Grammer are anything but amicable.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 49, responded to a fan on Twitter who shared a recent interview of Kelsey, 63, gushing about raising his three children, all under the age of six, with his fourth wife Kayte Walsh, whom he wed just two weeks after his divorce from Camille Grammer was finalized in February 2011.

“I don’t begrudge him his happiness. What’s unnerving is that fact I was there to help him get through some of his hardships and supported his career and his sobriety. I was [right] by his side and he acts like I never existed that’s disappointing. We were together through his success,” Camille began her series of tweets.

RELATED: Camille Grammer Says Ex Kelsey Grammer ‘Refuses to Co-Parent’: ‘It’s Very Difficult’

Camille Grammer; Kelsey Grammer Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

She continued, “I was there during the writers strike and the cancellation of Back to You. We moved the company to our home in Malibu. I sat at his bedside for 8 days straight while he was in the cardiac intensive care unit in NYC. I read him poetry and helped washed his hair. Now I don’t exist.”

Camille and Kelsey, who is a father of seven, were married for nearly 14 years before she filed for divorce from the Frasier star in July 2010. The Bravo star has been vocal about her contentious relationship and co-parenting qualms with her ex, with whom she shares daughter Mason, 16, and son Jude, 13.

In November 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that Kelsey must pay Camille 50 percent of his retirement savings from the years they were married.

RELATED: Camille Grammer: Kelsey Won’t Let My Kids Say My Name in His House

Kelsey and Camille Grammer Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The mother of two concluded her Twitter spree on Tuesday, writing, “We have two beautiful children from our union and I was blessed to have shared those years of my life with him. We have both moved on. Just wished it ended in a more civil manner.”

In fact, Camille is getting ready for her wedding to fiancé David C. Meyer, who proposed in October 2017.

“I was nervous to take this step again, honestly,” the bride-to-be told PEOPLE in December 2017.

RELATED: Kelsey Grammer: Camille Wanted Fame, So I Gave Her Real Housewives

Camille Grammer and fiancé David C. Meyer Amanda Edwards/WireImage

“I know that he’s the right man for me. I just know it. I’m very blessed to have met the man of my dreams. I know that sounds really corny,” she shared.

“He’s handsome; he’s smart; he’s supportive; he’s a great dad. I’m very impressed with his children and how he’s raising his children and his co-parenting. I was very impressed with his coparenting skills with his ex-wife, and I’m very happy,” Camille added.