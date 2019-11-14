Camille Grammer Denies Ex Kelsey Grammer's Claim That She Asked for Divorce When His Mother Died

Nearly 10 years since their separation, Camille Grammer and ex-husband Kelsey Grammer‘s relationship remains embroiled in conflict.

In an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger on Nov. 6, Kelsey, 64, had some choice words about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

“Honestly, I don’t really talk about her very much, because so much of her life is spent talking about me, and I just think it’s sort of pathetic,” he said of Camille, 51.

The Frasier star also accused his ex of demanding a divorce on the same day of his mother’s funeral.

“A month after I had a heart attack, my mother died. 12 years ago now,” Kelsey recalled. “The day of my mother’s funeral, my third wife basically had an explosion about something. And she started telling me, ‘I’m out of this, I’m out of here. I want a divorce, blah, blah, blah, which, we’d had the same conversation for eight years, and it was tiresome.”

“I realized at that moment that I was done with her, that I was not going to end up in this relationship for much longer. And somewhere under a year [later], I was done,” he said.

In response, Camille issued a statement on Twitter denying Kelsey’s accusations.

“This is not true. My parents were with us in the Hamptons when we received the news about his moms passing,” she tweeted Thursday. “We consoled him and flew back to LA to make arrangements for her funeral. It’s unfortunate the he is rewriting history.”

Camille and Kelsey, who share children Mason, 18, and Jude, 15, were married for nearly 14 years before she filed for divorce in July 2010. Both have been open about their contentious relationship.

The reality star revealed in July to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that her ex never reached out after she lost her Malibu home in the devastating Woolsey fire in fall 2018.

A rep for Kelsey told PEOPLE at the time, “Kelsey does not comment on remarks made by his former wife. You should be aware that he did speak with Mason at the time. Jude was living with Kelsey.”

The year prior, Camille told fans and followers on Twitter that “he acts like I never existed.” For his part, Kelsey told Oprah Winfrey in 2012 that their relationship was all but over before they signed onto RHOBH and that “some very bad things, some threats were made, and some extremely unacceptable behavior took place in front of the children which makes it impossible for us to pretend that we can be civil.”

Kelsey married Kayte Walsh in 2011; they have three children together.

Camille, meanwhile, wed attorney David C. Meyer in October 2018 in Hawaii. The nuptials were shown during the most recent season of RHOBH.