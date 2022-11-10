Camilla Luddington Says 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Should 'Call Out Sick' After Fall Finale: 'Be Worried'

"Always [be] concerned 'cause it's Grey's Anatomy," Camilla Luddington said ahead of the season 19 fall finale, teasing fans that "tragedy does strike one of our own"

Published on November 10, 2022 06:37 PM
Camilla Luddington.

Camilla Luddington is bracing Grey's Anatomy fans for the worst.

Ahead of Thursday's season 19 fall finale, the British actress, 38, told Entertainment Tonight that any Shondaland fan should "always err on the side" of concern when it comes to a fall finale while teasing viewers about the Station 19 crossover event.

"I think the general rule should always be that if we have a midseason finale, you should not be at work the [next] day. It should just be an automatic call out sick," she joked. "Just call out sick. When have we ever had a midseason finale that's gone swimmingly well? It's not gonna happen. No."

"Always [be] concerned 'cause it's Grey's Anatomy. Tragedy does strike one of our own. It's also a Station 19 crossover with us. It's a lot of characters involved. Be worried," Luddington added.

Although she noted that a fall finale doesn't spell "necessarily life and death always," Luddington explained: "It's just a lot of emotional things happening. ... There's one big cliffhanger, but there are many little cliffhangers too."

Luddington also teased "some fun stuff" between her character Dr. Jo Wilson and Link (Chris Carmack), noting that there's "maybe some feelings happening" after he makes a "sweet gesture" in the episode that's "not romantic, it's just very nurturing."

Following the end of Jo's relationship with Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) during season 16, Luddington told PEOPLE in May: "I feel like Jo has taken time to heal and move on. So I'm ready for that fresh love journey."

Meanwhile, show creator Shonda Rhimes previously admitted to PEOPLE that she has no idea how the show is going to end. "I've had 15 different endings for this show, and the show just keeps going. So anything that I had ever planned is no longer even mildly relevant," she said last month.

"I think maybe eight seasons ago I stopped thinking about it," Rhimes, 52, added. "There's nothing that's changed because there was nothing there to change."

The season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

