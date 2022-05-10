Camilla Luddington Is Ready for Her Character Jo to Have a 'Fresh Love Journey' on Grey's Anatomy

"I feel like Jo has taken time to heal and move on ... so I'm ready for that fresh love journey," Camilla Luddington told PEOPLE of Jo Wilson's future on Grey's Anatomy

When it comes to her Grey's Anatomy character, Camilla Luddington is looking forward to the future.

On Thursday, the actress, who plays Jo Wilson on the ABC medical drama, opened up about what's in store for her character's love life — and whether she'd ever consider taking back her on-screen ex-husband, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), if the opportunity arose.

"I feel like [Alex] left in such a bad way," Luddington, 38, told PEOPLE at Grey's Anatomy 400th Episode Celebration in Hollywood. "Like, how could you explain that letter? I feel like Jo has taken time to heal and move on. So I'm ready for that fresh love journey."

In 2020, Chambers' beloved character left Grey Sloan Memorial, his wife Jo, and his home he's known for 16 seasons. In four different letters to Jo, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Alex explained — amid flashbacks from across the past 16 seasons — the reason for his sudden departure: He's moved to Kansas to be with his ex-wife, Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), and their 5-year-old twins.

"You deserve more than a letter," Alex said in his letter to Jo. "This right here, this cowardness, it's officially the worst thing I've ever done. It's about me, it's not about you. You deserve so much better than this. I love you, Jo. I love that you are brilliant and brave and no matter what you go through you never let it hold you back. It makes you stronger, kinder. You made me kinder. You love me for exactly for who I was and I loved you. I love you. Maybe it's not fair to say that but it's true. But this is also true: I'm in love with Izzie."

"She's here in Kansas on a farm in this incredible place in the middle of nowhere," he continued. "Izzie had my kids and I know you get what that really means. You of all people know why I can't just leave now. I have a chance to make this family whole. I need to give these kids the family you and I never had."

"I wish getting everything I always wanted didn't have to hurt you in the process," he added. "But I can't lie to you and I can't come home. I'm not coming home, Jo. I can't face you. I can't look you in the eye because I wouldn't be able to walk away … Thank you for taking care of me when I needed it."

Alex then told Jo he had signed divorce papers and left her his share in Grey Sloan Memorial.

In January 2020, ABC confirmed to PEOPLE that Chambers, 51, was not returning to the franchise.

"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," Chambers said in a statement at the time. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

He added, "As I move on from Grey's Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride."

Because Alex is no longer in the picture, Jo has moved on with her life — and has found a new love interest.

"She's dating a great guy now in Skylar Astin," Luddington said on Thursday, referring to Astin's recurring character, Todd. (In March, PEOPLE confirmed that Astin, 34, would appear in a recurring role this season.)

"I love working with him," Luddington added. "So I'm excited for the story lines [Jo] has right now."