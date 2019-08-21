Camilla Luddington is a married woman — and she’s ready to scream it from the rooftops!

On Saturday, Luddington — who plays Dr. Jo Wilson on the long-running ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy — and her longtime boyfriend Matthew Alan — who is starring in the upcoming season of Hulu’s Castle Rock — tied the knot in front of 70 of their closest friends (including former Grey’s costar Jessica Capshaw!) and family members at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Hotel in Santa Barbara, California.

“Seeing him for the first time was amazing, we both just couldn’t stop staring at each other and smiling,” Luddington, 35, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

Image zoom Matthew Alan and Camilla Luddington Sarah Noel Photography

“Our best friend, Shawn Aly, was our officiant, which made the actual ceremony part so intimate and memorable because he was able to actually speak about seeing our relationship first hand and make it personal to us,” she shares.

“I remember wondering if I’d be too emotional to get through my vows, but in the actual moment I was feeling so much euphoria, I think I practically yelled them,” says Luddington.

Image zoom Camilla Luddington and Matthew Alan with daughter Hayden Sarah Noel Photography/sarahnoeldesigns.com

Prior to the wedding, the actress said that “the thing that I always said to Matt is that I just wanted to see the ocean,” she told PEOPLE. “That was my one thing.”

“We’re just ready to do the damn thing. We kind of already feel married because we have a 2-year-old,” she added, noting 2-year-old daughter Hayden. “But there’s something romantic to us about solidifying that family unit by having the ceremony and actually having Hayden present. To be honest, I’m just excited to get into that new normal of married life.”

Image zoom Matthew Alan and Camilla Luddington Sarah Noel Photography/sarahnoeldesigns.com

Their wedding planner, Karen Waldron of Ampersand Entertainment, says “the couple wanted romantic elegance with lots of natural elements, set against crisp white walls mixed with wood tables, hanging rattan light fixtures, an abundance of white and green floral, that kept it beautifully classic and fresh.”

She adds that “touches of gold accents were mixed into the tables for just that splash of glam.”

Image zoom Camilla Luddington's wedding Sarah Noel Photography/sarahnoeldesigns.com

The bride, who wore a stunning couture gown by Mira Zwillinger with handmade embroidery, walked down the aisle to The Temper Trap’s “Sweet Disposition,” and danced her first dance with Alan to Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain.”

In 2017, the actress revealed to her followers that she and Alan had welcomed their baby girl into the world.

“We have a new great love in our lives… our sweet baby girl…Hayden,” the new mom captioned a black-and-white clip of the pair with the newborn.