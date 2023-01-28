Camila Mendes Says She's 'Still in the Honeymoon' Phase of Rumored Relationship with Rudy Mancuso

The Riverdale star opened up about her love life in a new episode of the Going Mental podcast

By
Published on January 28, 2023 06:43 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Camila Mendes attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Rudy Mancuso attends the gift lounge during the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on November 13, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for LARAS)
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty for LARAS

Camila Mendes is getting honest about her new relationship!

The Riverdale star, 28, opened up about her love life in a new episode of the Going Mental podcast. While she didn't mention a partner by name, Mendes has been rumored to be dating multi-hyphenate Rudy Mancuso for several months.

"I think I'm gonna keep it that way, for now. I don't know, I'm constantly changing my perspective on it," Mendes said when asked about her mostly private relationship. "Because the thing is, I love so hard when I love that I always want to show off my lover...I get so mushy gushy with that [stuff]."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (13393857s) Camila Mendes 'Do Revenge' film screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Sep 2022
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Mendes added that she and her unnamed partner have been together "a few months," and that they first got together in June.

"I am still in the honeymoon [phase], but it's one of those situations where I feel like I'm really trying to temper myself," she said. "I don't wanna speak above and beyond, but I feel like I've known him my whole life, and that's something I actually have never felt before."

Mendes and Mancuso will star together in Música, an Amazon Studios rom-com that he's set to direct. Mancuso is also tapped to compose the film's original score and soundtrack, and he told Deadline when it was announced in April that he was excited to work with Mendes.

"I'm beyond excited to have the wildly gifted mind of Camila join this special journey of Música," he noted, "where we're telling an authentic Brazilian-American story through the eyes of a synesthete."

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals
Getty

Mancuso, who found initial success on Vine in early 2013, will star in the movie as "a young man, plagued by the music in his head, who has to come to terms with an uncertain future while balancing love, family and Brazilian culture in Newark, N.J.," per a description.

As previously reported, Mendes uploaded a carousel of images to her Instagram back in November, including one picture of her apparently hugging Mancuso while he appeared to be giving her a kiss on the head. "Life update," Mendes captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elsewhere in the Going Mental interview, Mendes opened up about dealing with an eating disorder, candidly telling host Eileen Kelly that she went back and forth with body image issues since childhood.

"I would watch every episode and be like, 'Oh, my God, my stomach there…' " she said. "I was, like, so insecure, and it really fueled my eating disorder."

"When you're in your early 20s, your body is fluctuating...my body hadn't settled into itself yet," she added. "I was looking at myself, taking myself apart. My stomach, you know, my arms, my chin, anything — I would obsess over."

As she explained, a nutritionist helped her get over her fears surrounding certain foods, such as bread, by "reintroducing bread into my life to be like, 'See, it's not going to kill you.'"

Related Articles
ben higgins
Ben Higgins Details Pleasant Encounter with Ex-Fiancée Lauren Bushnell's Husband Chris Lane
Jason Segel
Jason Segel Says He's Open to a 'How I Met Your Father' Cameo: 'Those People Changed My Life'
Nick Viall and Girlfriend Natalie Joy Reveal Their Engagement Timeline
Nick Viall Says He and Natalie Joy Don't Want a Long Engagement: 'Anxious to Get Married'
Jinger Duggar rollout
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Opens Up About Finding New Perspective on Alcohol, Birth Control and Courtship Rules
Hilary Duff, Joel Madden
Hilary Duff Says She Hangs Out with Ex Joel Madden and Their Spouses 'All the Time': 'It's Lovely'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Agree to 'Move On' from ABC News 2 Months After Relationship Was Made Public
Nia Long
Nia Long Is 'Never Telling' Who She Wants to Date Next amid Breakup from Ime Udoka
Katharine McPhee and Jennifer Hudson
Katharine McPhee and Jennifer Hudson Worried 'Smash' Duet Was a 'Terrible Song' — but 'We Had a Little Fun'
Andy Cohen Regrets Tense Larsa Pippen Moment During RHOM Reunion Taping
Andy Cohen Regrets Tense Larsa Pippen Moment During 'RHOM' Reunion Taping: 'I Don't Like Screaming at Women'
hilary duff watch what happens live with andy cohen
Hilary Duff Has 'Come Clean': She Never Watched 'Laguna Beach', Even Though Her Song Is the Theme
GMA3: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - 10/5/21 - Show coverage of GMA3: What You Need to Know on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. (Photo by Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images) TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH
'Devastated' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Near End of Mediation, Fear They Can't 'Possibly Be Put Back on Air'
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Loves That People Still Love 'Buffy' — Even If It Makes Her 'Realize How Old I Am'
Christopher Meloni Upcoming Apparent Lip-Lock with SVU Costar Mariska Hargitay
'Law & Order: SVU' Teased Yet Another Potential Benson/Stabler Kiss — Did Fans Get Their Wish?
Shauna Rae and Dan Swygart
Shauna Rae's Love Interest Dan Swygart Says Support for His Comments on Their Connection 'Made Me Cry'
SNOOP DOGG, GEORGE CLOONEY, JIMMY KIMMEL
George Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Chris Martin Recreate 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Premiere 20 Years Later
Ramona Singer attends as Gabrielle's Angel Foundation hosts 2022 Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2022 in New York City.
Ramona Singer Says She's 'Happier' Since Exiting 'RHONY' : 'I Don't Miss It At All'