Camila Mendes Says She's 'Still in the Honeymoon' Phase of Rumored Relationship with Rudy Mancuso

Camila Mendes is getting honest about her new relationship!

The Riverdale star, 28, opened up about her love life in a new episode of the Going Mental podcast. While she didn't mention a partner by name, Mendes has been rumored to be dating multi-hyphenate Rudy Mancuso for several months.

"I think I'm gonna keep it that way, for now. I don't know, I'm constantly changing my perspective on it," Mendes said when asked about her mostly private relationship. "Because the thing is, I love so hard when I love that I always want to show off my lover...I get so mushy gushy with that [stuff]."

Mendes added that she and her unnamed partner have been together "a few months," and that they first got together in June.

"I am still in the honeymoon [phase], but it's one of those situations where I feel like I'm really trying to temper myself," she said. "I don't wanna speak above and beyond, but I feel like I've known him my whole life, and that's something I actually have never felt before."

Mendes and Mancuso will star together in Música, an Amazon Studios rom-com that he's set to direct. Mancuso is also tapped to compose the film's original score and soundtrack, and he told Deadline when it was announced in April that he was excited to work with Mendes.

"I'm beyond excited to have the wildly gifted mind of Camila join this special journey of Música," he noted, "where we're telling an authentic Brazilian-American story through the eyes of a synesthete."

Mancuso, who found initial success on Vine in early 2013, will star in the movie as "a young man, plagued by the music in his head, who has to come to terms with an uncertain future while balancing love, family and Brazilian culture in Newark, N.J.," per a description.

As previously reported, Mendes uploaded a carousel of images to her Instagram back in November, including one picture of her apparently hugging Mancuso while he appeared to be giving her a kiss on the head. "Life update," Mendes captioned the post.

Elsewhere in the Going Mental interview, Mendes opened up about dealing with an eating disorder, candidly telling host Eileen Kelly that she went back and forth with body image issues since childhood.

"I would watch every episode and be like, 'Oh, my God, my stomach there…' " she said. "I was, like, so insecure, and it really fueled my eating disorder."

"When you're in your early 20s, your body is fluctuating...my body hadn't settled into itself yet," she added. "I was looking at myself, taking myself apart. My stomach, you know, my arms, my chin, anything — I would obsess over."

As she explained, a nutritionist helped her get over her fears surrounding certain foods, such as bread, by "reintroducing bread into my life to be like, 'See, it's not going to kill you.'"