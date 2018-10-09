Camila Mendes has a new man in her life — and you might recognize him!

Mendes seemingly confirmed romance rumors over the weekend with a PDA-packed Instagram post of her and her Riverdale costar Charles Melton, sharing a photo of the two of them locked in an embrace as he kisses her forehead.

“Mine,” she captioned the post.

Mendes plays Veronica Lodge and Melton plays Riverdale High School football captain Reggie Mantle on the show.

The romantic post comes after Mendes, 24, and Melton, 27, have been spotted out several times together, including on a weekend getaway with fellow Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse earlier this summer.

And it seems the rest of the cast is supportive of the relationship. Lili Reinhart commented a flower emoji on Mendes’ post, while Vanessa Morgan wrote “OBSESSED !!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“YES IT IS !!!!!!” added Madelaine Petsch.

Mendes’ onscreen boyfriend KJ Apa jokingly asked: “Are u guys dating?”

“I’m sorry you had to find out this way,” Mendes responded.

Mendes was last linked to Victor Houston, but the two called it quits in August after a few months of dating.

Riverdale season 3 premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.