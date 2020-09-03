Riverdale 's Camila Mendes Confirms Relationship with Grayson Vaughan and Goes Instagram Official

Camila Mendes has confirmed her relationship with Grayson Vaughan.

The Riverdale star, 26, went Instagram official with Vaughan on Thursday, sharing a picture of the two of them embracing in front of a private jet.

In the shot, the couple appear to be sharing a kiss with Vaughan's back turned toward the camera.

"that long distance kind of love," Mendes captioned the shot, tagging her beau's Instagram account.

The actress' comments section was quickly flooded with messages, with Mendes' Riverdale castmate Madelaine Petsch writing, "i’m not crying!!!! You are!!!! 🥺"

"FINALLY PUBLIC," Tommy Dorfman remarked, while his 13 Reasons Why costar Katherine Langford wrote, "Happy for you 🥰."

Prior to Vaughan, Mendes was previously linked to Riverdale costar Charles Melton.

Mendes, who stars as Veronica Lodge on The CW show, and Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle in the series, first confirmed their romance in October 2018 with a PDA-filled Instagram post.

Image zoom Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

In May 2019, Mendes opened up about her romance with Melton telling Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his film A Sun Is Also a Star that "[h]e does [write me love letters]."

"He’s a hopeless romantic, for sure,” she said at the time.

Melton further explained the sweet gesture during an episode of PEOPLE Now that same month, saying, “It’s just the simple things, you can just say something like ‘I’m thinking about you.’ ”