Camila Mendes Says Boyfriend and Costar Charles Melton Is 'For Sure' a 'Hopeless Romantic'

Art imitates life for The Sun Is Also a Star’s Charles Melton.

The actor’s girlfriend and Riverdale costar Camila Mendes has confirmed that Melton is just as swoon-worthy in real life as he is on the screen.

“He does [write me love letters]. He’s a hopeless romantic, for sure,” she gushed to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Melton’s new film.

Her claim checks out — Melton, 28, told PEOPLE last week that not only does he write Mendes letters, but he also believes in love at first sight.

“It’s this hopeful curiosity of seeing someone and just being in awe and not being able to explain it, but there’s something that draws you to that person,” he explained. “There’s something you don’t know and it’s just a matter of you being vulnerable enough to explore that.”

Mendes, 24, said it meant “so much” to be able to support her boyfriend at the premiere of A Sun Is Also a Star, about a boy (Melton) who falls in love with a girl (Yara Shahidi) he spots in New York City’s Grand Central station and feels an immediate connection with.

“I feel like I’ve been hearing about this project since forever, so to finally see all of this come to fruition is a beautiful thing,” she told ET.

The couple, who recently attended the 2019 Met Gala together, confirmed their romance in October with a PDA-filled Instagram courtesy of Mendes.

“Mine,” she captioned the photo, which featured the couple locked in an embrace as he kissed her forehead.

Melton even tricked fans on Valentine’s Day by showing off a “Cami” tattoo on the left side of his chest, though Mendes later clarified it was fake.

“The tat is fake lol thought it was obvious from the sticky patch around it but guess not,” she wrote on Twitter.

The actress plays Veronica Lodge on the CW’s Riverdale, while Melton plays Riverdale High School football captain Reggie Mantle.