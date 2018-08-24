Riverdale Star Camila Mendes and Boyfriend Victor Houston Split: Report

It’s reportedly over for Camila Mendes and boyfriend Victor Houston.

The Riverdale star, 24, and Houston have called it quits after a few months of dating, reports E! News.

Mendes broke up with Houston shortly after Comic-Con last month, leaving her ex “heartbroken,” according to the outlet. A rep for Mendes did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

PEOPLE confirmed the two childhood friends, who both grew up in Florida, were an item after Houston posted several flirty photos to social media.

In July, Houston shared two cuddly Instagrams with the actress while celebrating her 24th birthday in the Hamptons.

“Happy birthday beautiful,” he wrote of one photo, captioning the other, “Baby.”

Camila Mendes and Victor Houston Victor Houston/Instagram

Mendes is an outspoken advocate for body positivity and recently spoke out about costar Charles Melton’s resurfaced tweets making fun of women’s weight in 2011 and 2012.

“He was devastated — he felt really sorry about it and he called me personally and he said, with everything that I stand for, [that] he’s really sorry,” she told Access. “I know Charles, I know he’s not actually a bad person. And I think it’s a matter of sometimes you tweet something a long time ago and they’re buried in there and they come out, and it sucks, and I do not agree with anything he said or support those statements, but I know that’s not who he is.”

Riverdale returns to The CW for season 3 on Oct. 10.