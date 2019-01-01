Cameron Dallas Breaks Silence After Arrest for Alleged Assault: 'You Have to Protect Yourself'

Cameron Dallas
Aspen Police Department
placeholder
Jodi Guglielmi
January 01, 2019 10:20 AM

Cameron Dallas is speaking out for the first time after being arrested by police in Colorado over the weekend following an alleged assault at a hotel. In a tweet, Dallas claimed to be protecting himself.

“Unfortunately sometimes in life you find yourself in a situation where you have to protect yourself and the people you care about,” he wrote on Twitter. “Have a safe and happy new year, 2019 is going to be an amazing one.”

Dallas, 24, also shared a photo of his mugshot, where he appears to be smiling.

According to a statement from the Aspen Police Department obtained by CNN, an ambulance was called to the Hyatt Residence Grand Aspen early Saturday morning where a man was found with injuries to his face.

Dallas was arrested on a second-degree assault charge after the man identified the YouTube star as his attacker, according to CNN. The charge is a felony, reported CNN.
He posted a $5,000 bond and was released.

He is scheduled to appear in court on January 22, according to the news outlet.

Cameron Dallas
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Aspen Police Department was not immediately able to provide comment to PEOPLE.

Dallas first became famous on the now-defunct app Vine before gaining over 21.1 million Instagram followers. In 2016, he also starred in a Netflix docu-series, Chasing Cameron, about the young star’s life as a social media influencer.

