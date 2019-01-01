Cameron Dallas Breaks Silence After Arrest for Alleged Assault: 'You Have to Protect Yourself'

Cameron Dallas is speaking out for the first time after being arrested by police in Colorado over the weekend following an alleged assault at a hotel. In a tweet, Dallas claimed to be protecting himself.

“Unfortunately sometimes in life you find yourself in a situation where you have to protect yourself and the people you care about,” he wrote on Twitter. “Have a safe and happy new year, 2019 is going to be an amazing one.”

Dallas, 24, also shared a photo of his mugshot, where he appears to be smiling.

According to a statement from the Aspen Police Department obtained by CNN, an ambulance was called to the Hyatt Residence Grand Aspen early Saturday morning where a man was found with injuries to his face.

Dallas was arrested on a second-degree assault charge after the man identified the YouTube star as his attacker, according to CNN. The charge is a felony, reported CNN.

He posted a $5,000 bond and was released.

He is scheduled to appear in court on January 22, according to the news outlet.

The Aspen Police Department was not immediately able to provide comment to PEOPLE.

Dallas first became famous on the now-defunct app Vine before gaining over 21.1 million Instagram followers. In 2016, he also starred in a Netflix docu-series, Chasing Cameron, about the young star’s life as a social media influencer.