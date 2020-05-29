Cameron Boyce's Mom Tearfully Says His 'Death Is Not in Vain' Ahead of Late Star's 21st Birthday
Cameron Boyce, who died suddenly in July 2019, would have turned 21 on Thursday
Cameron Boyce's mother is thanking fans for their outpouring of kindness and love ahead of what would have been her late son's 21st birthday.
After reading heartfelt comments left on The Cameron Boyce Foundation page, Libby Boyce shared a tearful video on Wednesday, when she expressed her gratitude to the Descendants star's loving fan base.
"Everybody, I'm just reading all the notes on the Cameron Boyce Foundation page of all the comments and with the donations and I'm just really blown away," Libby said in a post shared to her personal Instagram page and foundation's account on Wednesday.
"Really blown away by all the amazing comments and how many people loved Cameron," she shared.
Holding back tears, she thanked fans for their sweet messages about her son, who would have turned 21 on Thursday.
"I just really wanted to say thank you and it's so appreciated and we really will be doing amazing things, so his death is not in vain," an emotional Libby concluded. "Thank you."
To pay homage to Cameron's legacy on the milestone date, the Cameron Boyce Foundation teamed up with his former Descendants costar Dove Cameron to launch a new T-shirt campaign for the actor's anti-gun violence initiative, Wielding Peace.
The limited-edition Dove x Wielding Peace collection features T-shirts embroidered with Cameron's tattoo, a gun with flowers coming out of the barrel, which she got in honor of Boyce's Wielding Peace campaign earlier this year.
"Cameron was a light," the actress told PEOPLE. "Every year on his birthday he did something to give back, and this year, The Cameron Boyce Foundation is honoring his legacy by continuing that tradition on what would have been his 21st birthday. I could not be more proud to support this cause for my friend, whom I miss every day. I got my tattoo in his honor, and as such The Cameron Boyce Foundation has asked to feature the design on these special limited edition T-shirts."
Proceeds from the campaign will support The Cameron Boyce Foundation’s efforts to end gun violence and cure epilepsy. A portion of the profits will also be donated to The Actors Fund COVID Relief, which supports everyone in entertainment who have been affected by COVID-19.
While the campaign lasts for one month, the foundation plans to uphold Cameron’s legacy by annually giving back and helping another organization in need each year on his birthday.
"In lieu of gifts, each year on his birthday Cameron would do something charitable to give back to the community. Philanthropy and giving were second nature to him," a spokesperson for The Cameron Boyce Foundation told PEOPLE. "While he appreciated nice things, it was always important to him to use his resources to help people who were in need, or to advocate for the many causes that were dear to his heart."