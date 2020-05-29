Cameron Boyce's Mom Tearfully Says His 'Death Is Not in Vain' Ahead of Late Star's 21st Birthday

Cameron Boyce's mother is thanking fans for their outpouring of kindness and love ahead of what would have been her late son's 21st birthday.

After reading heartfelt comments left on The Cameron Boyce Foundation page, Libby Boyce shared a tearful video on Wednesday, when she expressed her gratitude to the Descendants star's loving fan base.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Everybody, I'm just reading all the notes on the Cameron Boyce Foundation page of all the comments and with the donations and I'm just really blown away," Libby said in a post shared to her personal Instagram page and foundation's account on Wednesday.

"Really blown away by all the amazing comments and how many people loved Cameron," she shared.

Holding back tears, she thanked fans for their sweet messages about her son, who would have turned 21 on Thursday.

"I just really wanted to say thank you and it's so appreciated and we really will be doing amazing things, so his death is not in vain," an emotional Libby concluded. "Thank you."

Cameron suddenly died on July 6, 2019, after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.

Image zoom Cameron Boyce and his mom, Libby Boyce libby boyce/instagram

"Cameron was a light," the actress told PEOPLE. "Every year on his birthday he did something to give back, and this year, The Cameron Boyce Foundation is honoring his legacy by continuing that tradition on what would have been his 21st birthday. I could not be more proud to support this cause for my friend, whom I miss every day. I got my tattoo in his honor, and as such The Cameron Boyce Foundation has asked to feature the design on these special limited edition T-shirts."

Proceeds from the campaign will support The Cameron Boyce Foundation’s efforts to end gun violence and cure epilepsy. A portion of the profits will also be donated to The Actors Fund COVID Relief, which supports everyone in entertainment who have been affected by COVID-19.

While the campaign lasts for one month, the foundation plans to uphold Cameron’s legacy by annually giving back and helping another organization in need each year on his birthday.