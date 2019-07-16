Disney Star Cameron Boyce Was Cremated, Death Certificate Reveals

Cameron Boyce may be gone, but his family will forever remember and celebrate the legacy he left behind.

Nearly two weeks after the Descendants star’s unexpected death at age 20, new details about Boyce’s death have been revealed.

According to the Disney star’s death certificate, obtained by PEOPLE, Boyce was cremated, and his family was able to take his ashes home.

Boyce died suddenly on July 6 in his home after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.

As of Thursday, “preliminary information suggests the death occurred under natural circumstances,” but “the final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner coroner.

“An autopsy was performed and the cause and manner of death were deferred pending additional testing,” the coroner said.

His parents, Victor and Libby, said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE that he was the “rock” of their family and their “shooting star.”

“There are no words to describe how moved we are by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and the world. Thank you, everyone, for encircling us with your love and respect of Cameron and concern for our family,” they said.

“He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him. He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone,” they continued. “The pain we have endured and are continuing to endure is indescribable, but we are making every effort to move forward and ensure that Cameron’s legacy and all that he stood for is honored.”

“He was and is, so cherished and we will hold him in our hearts forever. He is our shooting star,” they added.

In tribute of the bright life he lived, his family has launched a charitable foundation in his honor, PEOPLE exclusively announced on Monday.

Titled the Cameron Boyce Foundation, the charity’s aim is to provide “young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world.”