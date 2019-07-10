Cameron Boyce’s Loved Ones Plan to 'Uphold His Legacy' by Launching Social Media Campaign

Cameron Boyce may be gone, but his legacy will continue on through his passion for helping others.

Boyce’s rep Kasey Kitchen tells PEOPLE that the Disney star was working on launching a new social media campaign called “Wielding Peace” in the weeks before his sudden and tragic death.

“Cameron was the epitome of a humanitarian. He had so much he wanted to do and so much left to say. We had countless long, in-depth conversations about life, and how he felt compelled to fight for others without a voice,” says Kitchen in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “His last project that we were working on was something called ‘Wielding Peace,’ which was a social media campaign in conjunction with Delaney Tarr, co-founder of March For Our Lives.

In Cameron’s own words, the campaign would help fight against gun violence by showing celebrities and survivors “wielding” a new kind of weapon — one of unity.

“I’ve named the concept Wielding Peace. It will be a collection of images that feature people from all walks of life (celebrities, victims of gun violence, common supporters) wielding ‘guns.’ The catch is, the ‘guns’ that we’re using as props will be items that signify unity and peace,” Cameron wrote in a letter to those he asked to be involved, according to his rep. “Household items such as musical instruments, cameras, food, sporting equipment, beauty products, articles of clothing… anything that might inspire someone creatively as well as make a strong statement with the sentiment that we need to choose a different weapon.”

Kitchen says the campaign will be completed in his honor.

“We have every intention of bringing the campaign to fruition in the near future. It is the duty of all who cared for and loved him to uphold his legacy and continue to strive to be better humans so that we too, may one day leave behind something far greater than ourselves.”

Boyce’s death was confirmed by the actor’s family on Saturday. The young actor died in his sleep after suffering a seizure. He was 20.

On Tuesday, the family said his “tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.”

“We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing,” the family added.

The Los Angeles-born actor was best known for his role as Cruella de Vil’s son in the Descendants TV movies, and as Luke Ross on Jessie, which ran for four seasons on Disney Channel and starred Debby Ryan.

Boyce also was a longtime advocate for the non-profit organization Thirst Project, which raises awareness about the global water crisis. In 2018, he accepted the Pioneering Spirit award at the annual gala for the organization.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Boyce’s parents Libby and Victor said the actor’s compassion for other’s was one of his brightest qualities.

“He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him,” they said. “He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone.”