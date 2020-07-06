The actor was 20 when he died after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy

Cameron Boyce's Loved Ones Honor Disney Star 1 Year After His Death: 'His Memory Is a Blessing'

Cameron Boyce's family and friends are paying tribute to the late actor on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The Descendants star was 20 when he died suddenly on July 6, 2019, after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy, three years after he was diagnosed with the disorder.

After his passing, his family started the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which "provides young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world."

On Monday, the foundation's official Instagram account posted a PSA shedding light on K(no)SUDEPNOW, the family's initiative to bring awareness and to end Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy. The campaign was launched by the Cameron Boyce Foundation in partnership with the Epilepsy Foundation and the SUDEP Institute.

Donations can be made at KNOWSUDEPNOW.org, and funds raised will go towards epilepsy research.

"Today, though our hearts are heavy, we choose to honor the incredible legacy Cameron leaves behind, and our commitment to use our resources to make our world a better place," reads the Instagram caption. "We are so grateful for your love and support, and we will continue onward in our fight to end SUDEP. Please visit KNOWSUDEPNOW.org to learn more about how you can help. Much love, TCBF."

Cameron's father Victor also commemorated the day, sharing a photo of him and his late son.

"His memory is a blessing ❤️," he captioned the post.

The actor's Descendants costar Sofia Carson remembered him as "our angel" in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

"It's been 365 days of missing you," she wrote. "And every day, we miss you a little more. Not having you, hurts too much. But somehow, you still manage to light up our whole entire world. Our Cam. Our forever boy. Our sunshine wearing shoes.