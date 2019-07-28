Cameron Boyce's Parents Share Memories of Their Late Son in Heartfelt Tributes: 'My Sunshine'

Image zoom Victor Boyce/Instagram

Cameron Boyce‘s loved ones are continuing to remember him by sharing heartfelt tributes to him on social media.

The late actor’s parents recently shared special memories of their late son on Instagram. His mother, Libby Boyce, shared one of her favorite photos on Instagram Saturday.

“My sunshine☀️,” she wrote alongside a photo of the late Disney star embracing his mother with a wide smile for the camera.

Cameron’s father, Victor Boyce, revealed to fans and followers last week that his son had loved to play the guitar — posting an image of Cameron strumming the instrument.

“Cameron was a natural on guitar. He was self taught and played from the heart,” Victor wrote on Instagram. “He would play for hours, not because he wanted to do a big show but because he really loved music.”

His father also shared a heartfelt photo with Cameron when he was just a baby.

Boyce died suddenly at age 20 on July 6 in his home after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy. Boyce was cremated, and his family was able to take his ashes home, according to the actor’s death certificate, obtained by PEOPLE.

The star had appeared in films including Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, Eagle Eye, as well as starring in the Disney Channel franchises Jessie and Descendants.

Following his death, his family started the Cameron Boyce Foundation. According to the foundation’s website, the “Cameron Boyce Foundation provides young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world. The Foundation was established in 2019 to honor Cameron’s legacy.

Victor and Libby said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE that their son was the “rock” of their family and their “shooting star.”

”There are no words to describe how moved we are by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and the world. Thank you, everyone, for encircling us with your love and respect of Cameron and concern for our family,” they said.

“He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him. He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone,” they continued. “The pain we have endured and are continuing to endure is indescribable, but we are making every effort to move forward and ensure that Cameron’s legacy and all that he stood for is honored.”

The grieving parents added, “He was and is, so cherished and we will hold him in our hearts forever. He is our shooting star.”

As of July 18, “preliminary information suggests the death occurred under natural circumstances,” but “the final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner coroner.

“An autopsy was performed and the cause and manner of death were deferred pending additional testing,” the coroner said.