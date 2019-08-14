When Cameron Boyce‘s parents said goodbye to him after a family dinner last month, they had no idea it would be the last time they would ever see their son.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, Victor and Libby Boyce opened up about their final night with Cameron before he died of epilepsy on July 6.

“The night he passed away, we were out to dinner with him just hours before,” Victor said. “It was a completely normal, beautiful family night out to dinner.”

Victor said Cameron appeared to be in good spirits throughout the night.

“There was no indication that anything was wrong,” he said. “I mean, there was no way to know in hours my son would be dead. Like, it was just staggeringly crazy and horrible. And we were texting that night.”

Boyce died suddenly at age 20 on July 6 in his home after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy. Boyce was cremated, and his family was able to take his ashes home, according to the actor’s death certificate, obtained by PEOPLE.

The actor’s parents said Cameron “didn’t want his epilepsy to define him.”

“He wasn’t scared,” Victor added. “He never complained about anything.”

The young star had appeared in films including Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, Eagle Eye, as well as starring in the Disney Channel franchises Jessie and Descendants.

Following his death, his family started the Cameron Boyce Foundation. According to the foundation’s website, the “Cameron Boyce Foundation provides young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world. The Foundation was established in 2019 to honor Cameron’s legacy.

Victor and Libby said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE that their son was the “rock” of their family and their “shooting star.”

”There are no words to describe how moved we are by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and the world. Thank you, everyone, for encircling us with your love and respect of Cameron and concern for our family,” they said.

“He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him. He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone,” they continued. “The pain we have endured and are continuing to endure is indescribable, but we are making every effort to move forward and ensure that Cameron’s legacy and all that he stood for is honored.”

The grieving parents added, “He was and is, so cherished and we will hold him in our hearts forever. He is our shooting star.”

