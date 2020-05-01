Cameron Boyce Explores 'Black Magic' in Paradise City, His Final Project: Watch the Teaser

Months before his death, Cameron Boyce shot eight 40-minute episodes of a dark, independently financed series called Paradise City.

In the trailer, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, the late actor assumes the role of Simon Ostergaard, a young musician, band leader and aspiring music executive.

"Do you think that devil worship is real in Hollywood?" he asks a costar in one scene. "Like the whole black magic, and all that stuff."

"Oh, I definitely think there's good in evil spirits," she replies. "And black magic is real."

The series chronicles the lives of a rock star with ties to the occult and a young rookie kid, Simon, who idolizes him as they collide through their broken homes built by the music industry. It was written, produced and directed by Ash Avildsen, son of Academy Award winner John Avildsen (The Karate Kid, Lean on Me, Rocky).

Paradise City also stars Bella Thorne, Drea De Matteo, Mark Boone, Fairuza Balk, Perrey Reeves, Rys Coiro, Ryan Hurst, Booboo Stewart, Olivia Culpo and Brooke Lyons.

Descendants star Boyce was 20 when he died suddenly last July after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.

After his passing, his family started the Cameron Boyce Foundation to honor his legacy, which aims to "provides young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world."

A portion of the profits from Paradise City will be donated to the foundation, according to the show's official Instagram account.

The series is up for sale by CAA now; stay tuned for information on the premiere.