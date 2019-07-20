Cameron Boyce's Mother Calls Her Late Son 'My Compass' 2 Weeks After His Death

Cameron Boyce will forever be remembered by his loved ones and fans.

The late Disney star’s mother, Libby Boyce, shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram Saturday, including a black-and-white picture of the two.

“He is my compass,” she wrote along with a red heart emoji.

Cameron’s former Descendants costar China McClain wrote in the comments section, “I miss him.”

Boyce died suddenly on July 6 in his home after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy. Boyce was cremated, and his family was able to take his ashes home, according to the actor’s death certificate, obtained by PEOPLE.

RELATED: From Disney Channel’s Jessie and Descendants to the Big Screen: Cameron Boyce’s Life in Photos

The young actor had appeared in such films as Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, Eagle Eye, as well as starring in the Disney Channel franchises Jessie and Descendants.

Boyce’s father, Victor, also posted a heartfelt message to his son, highlighting the outpour of support and donations made in Boyce’s name to the newly-created Cameron Boyce Foundation.

“Imagine how proud Cameron would be to learn that thousands of people have donated to #thecameronboycefoundstion [sic],” the late star’s father Victor shared on Instagram Friday.

“Cameron was determined to make a positive impact on the World and with your help he is going to do just that,” he wrote, adding, “You can still make a difference by simply being kind, sharing your ideas and being positive. We love and appreciate you all.”

RELATED: Sofia Carson Breaks Her Silence on Descendants Costar Cameron Boyce’s Death

According to the foundation’s website, the “Cameron Boyce Foundation provides young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world. The Foundation was established in 2019 to honor Cameron’s legacy.”

Victor and Libby said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE that their son was the “rock” of their family and their “shooting star.”

“There are no words to describe how moved we are by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and the world. Thank you, everyone, for encircling us with your love and respect of Cameron and concern for our family,” they said.

“He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him. He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone,” they continued. “The pain we have endured and are continuing to endure is indescribable, but we are making every effort to move forward and ensure that Cameron’s legacy and all that he stood for is honored.”

The grieving parents added, “He was and is, so cherished and we will hold him in our hearts forever. He is our shooting star.”

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Boyce’s fellow former Disney costars were quick to praise the late actor.

“Cameron was one of the first people who reminded me that it was okay to be myself,” Joshua Rush told PEOPLE of Boyce. “Cameron was a really great guy.”

Descendants costar Sofia Carson said on Instagram, “Letting you go is not something I know how to do.”

Earlier this week, new details about Boyce’s death were revealed.

As of Thursday, “preliminary information suggests the death occurred under natural circumstances,” but “the final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner coroner.

“An autopsy was performed and the cause and manner of death were deferred pending additional testing,” the coroner said.