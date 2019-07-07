From Disney Channel's Jessie and Descendants to the Big Screen: Cameron Boyce's Life in Photos

Cameron Boyce "passed away in his sleep due to a seizure," his family said in a statement to PEOPLE. He was 20.
By Karen Mizoguchi
July 07, 2019

1999

The star was born on May 28, 1999, in Los Angeles and was very close with his parents, Libby and Victor Boyce, as well as younger sister Maya.

2008

In May 2008, Boyce made his TV debut in the Panic! at the Disco music video, “That Green Gentleman (Things Have Changed)”, and months later in August, he made his feature film debut in the horror film Mirrors.

2011

Boyce was cast in the Disney Channel comedy series Jessie as Luke Ross in September 2011. 

2015

Boyce was cast in Disney’s Descendants, playing Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil. He would go on to portray the character for the animated spinoff Descendants: Wicked World and the 2017 sequel Descendants 2.

2016

As his Disney Channel stardom rose, Boyce was also cast in the Disney XD series Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything as Conor.

2015

Jessie ran for four seasons until 2015. While filming Disney Channel projects, Boyce also starred in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 and voiced characters for TV series such as Jake and the Never Land Pirates and Spider-Man

2017

For his 18th birthday, Boyce gave back in a big way, supporting a charity called The Thirst Project, which aims to bring clean water to millions around the world. “I want to leave something so much bigger than myself when I’m gone,” he told i-D magazine. “I don’t want to waste time thinking about what I should do anymore — I just wanna do it.”

2019

In his final interview before his July 2019 death, Boyce said the “greatest way to fulfill” his life and legacy was to inspire others to give back.

