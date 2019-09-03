Cameron Boyce‘s legacy is living on in a new social media campaign with a powerful message.

In honor of the late actor, who died on July 6 from an epileptic seizure, The Cameron Boyce Foundation has launched its first funded project: a social media campaign called Wielding Peace that advocates for ending gun violence. In the photo series, people hold other objects as if they were weapons and open up about their personal struggles.

“When is it enough? How many lives will it take? Will it take your own or that of one close to you? Together we are stronger and together we will stand to fight for change,” his rep Kasey Kitchen tells PEOPLE in a statement. “We’ve created a slogan for which those of us at The Cameron Boyce Foundation abide by: ‘Live like Cameron, Love like Cameron, affect like Cameron.’ He was here for a reason and it is our mission to ensure that his legacy is upheld. When people stop killing each other we will stand down. Until then we are armed with our weapons of peace and ready for battle. The world is speaking to you with their participation in our campaign, so when is it that you will listen?”

Boyce had been working on the cause prior to his death. The charity was launched on Aug. 16 in partnership with Refinery 29, and the campaign features other celebrities and victims of gun violence.

Wielding Peace kicked off with images of Boyce and his best friends, Karan Brar and Sophie Reynolds. The second week featured Five Points star Nathaniel Potvin, while the third week featured Modern Family actor Nolan Gould.

In his post, Gould, 20, spoke about being “angry all the time as a teenager.”

“My relationship with my family, friends, and the world suffered,” he wrote. “And so I lashed out more. It’s a never-ending loop that continues to amplify the issue. The problem was I lacked a healthy way to express myself, especially since men are so likely to repress their emotions to begin with.”

Continued Gould, “I’ll never forget hearing the first album that changed my life and made me realize that I wasn’t alone; that so many others had gone through what I was experiencing, and that one day everything would blow over. I don’t know what I would have done if it wasn’t for that album. Or for the first roll of film I got developed. Or playing the banjo.”

“These things allowed me to channel my problems and negative emotions into something positive,” he added. “It made me realize that there is always an alternative to violence and aggression.”

Gould concluded his post by tagging the Wielding Peace charity, calling it “undeniably inspiring.”

Future celebrity participants in the Wielding Peace campaign includes Boyce’s Descendants costars Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and China McClain; Black-ish stars Marcus Scribner and Yara Shahidi; as well as Peyton List, Sabrina Carpenter and Cailee Spaeny.

Boyce’s rep shared his initial thoughts on the project after his death. “I’ve named the concept Wielding Peace. It will be a collection of images that feature people from all walks of life (celebrities, victims of gun violence, common supporters) wielding ‘guns.’ The catch is, the ‘guns’ that we’re using as props will be items that signify unity and peace,” Boyce wrote about the campaign.

“Household items such as musical instruments, cameras, food, sporting equipment, beauty products, articles of clothing… anything that might inspire someone creatively as well as make a strong statement with the sentiment that we need to choose a different weapon,” he added.

Following Boyce’s death, his parents Victor and Libby announced to PEOPLE that they had launched The Cameron Boyce Foundation in his honor, aimed to provide “young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world.”

They also described their son as the “rock” of their family and their “shooting star.”