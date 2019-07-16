Cameron Boyce's Family Launches Foundation in His Honor to Provide Creative Outlets to Young People

Cameron Boyce‘s family has launched a charitable foundation to honor the actor after his sudden and tragic death at the age of 20 earlier this month.

Titled the Cameron Boyce Foundation, the charity’s aim is to provide “young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world.”

Boyce died suddenly on July 6 after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.

Two days after his death, the the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner performed an autopsy, but deferred announcing his official cause of death for more investigation. Then last Thursday, the coroner said that “preliminary information suggests the death occurred under natural circumstances,” but “the final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date.”

Boyce’s family, costars and fans have been remembering the young actor as a budding humanitarian and champion for those less fortunate.

“There’s a long line of difference makers in my family. I’m following in the footsteps of some really strong men and women who have showed me what it means to give back; it’s the greatest way to fulfill yourself,” Boyce said in his final interview with Haute Living in May.

Cameron Boyce

“Every time I talk to someone who shares that similar passion, we talk about how there aren’t many feelings more euphoric. Changing someone else’s life positively changes yours for the better as well,” he said.

In the weeks leading up to his death, Boyce was working on a social media campaign to help fight against gun violence, which will now be launched posthumously.

“I’ve named the concept Wielding Peace. It will be a collection of images that feature people from all walks of life (celebrities, victims of gun violence, common supporters) wielding ‘guns.’ The catch is, the ‘guns’ that we’re using as props will be items that signify unity and peace,” Boyce wrote about the campaign, which his rep provided to PEOPLE.

“Household items such as musical instruments, cameras, food, sporting equipment, beauty products, articles of clothing… anything that might inspire someone creatively as well as make a strong statement with the sentiment that we need to choose a different weapon,” he added.

Cameron Boyce and his parents, Libby and Victor

Boyce was also involved in the non-profit Thirst Project, an organization that raises awareness about the global water crisis. The group honored him with the Pioneering Spirit Award in 2018 after he raised $30,000 for two wells in Swaziland, according to Good Morning America.

“What you leave should be bigger than you,” he said in his acceptance of the award — the line is also used in the Cameron Boyce Foundation’s website.

“We need to use what we have, and to make the world a better place for other people,” he said. “Other people. People who need us. I hope that you guys really think about tonight, and leave something that is bigger than yourselves.”

Boyce’s parents, Victor and Libby, said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE that he was the “rock” of their family and their “shooting star.”

Cameron Boyce

“There are no words to describe how moved we are by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and the world. Thank you, everyone, for encircling us with your love and respect of Cameron and concern for our family,” they said.

“He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him. He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone,” they continued. “The pain we have endured and are continuing to endure is indescribable, but we are making every effort to move forward and ensure that Cameron’s legacy and all that he stood for is honored.”

“He was and is, so cherished and we will hold him in our hearts forever. He is our shooting star,” they added.