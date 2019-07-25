Cameron Boyce’s Family Makes Appearance at Descendants Director’s Walk of Fame Ceremony

Image zoom Victor Boyce, Maya Boyce, Kenny Ortega, Dove Cameron and Booboo Stewart Axelle/FilmMagic

Cameron Boyce‘s legacy lived on during Descendants director Kenny Ortega’s Walk of Fame ceremony on Wednesday.

Nearly three weeks after the Disney Channel star suddenly died at age 20 from an epileptic seizure, his father Victor Boyce and sister Maya Boyce joined Ortega, 69, in Hollywood, California as the director received his star on the Walk of Fame.

Victor and Maya smiled beside the High School Musical director as the three posed for a picture together.

Boyce’s Descendants costars, Dove Cameron and Booboo Stewart, also came out to support Ortega, and the actors joined him and Boyce’s family for a group shot.

In his acceptance speech, Ortega gave a powerful message in tribute to the late actor, whom he worked with on all three Descendants films.

“Lastly, I want to do a shout-out,” Ortega said near the end of his speech, which was shared on Twitter by Variety.

Image zoom Victor Boyce, Maya Boyce and Kenny Ortega David Livingston/Getty Images

“Sitting here today with us is my buddy, Cameron Boyce’s dad Victor and his sister Maya,” Ortega said to the large audience. “Cameron Boyce was so excited for me and wanted to be here, but he isn’t here today. His all-too brief appearance in this life inspired me beyond words and many of us here and generations of kids and families all over the world.”

“His extraordinary talent and loving heart will be remembered through his foundation, The Cameron Boyce Foundation, and has been set up by his family to remember Cameron by continuing his pursuit to make positive change in the world,” Ortega added. “Cameron said, ‘We can’t take it with us, so it’s about what you leave.'”

“And with this, I promise Cameron I will take this goodness with me, in all the days of my life,” Ortega concluded his speech.

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, Ortega paid tribute to the late actor in his own words, ahead of the August 2 premiere of Descendants 3, which Boyce finished filming before he died.

“When I pursued Cameron for the role of Carlos in Descendants, I was told, ‘He’s really busy with Jessie.’ But I didn’t quit,” Ortega wrote.

“Then we ran into each other at the Disney Channel offices, and I told him the idea face-to-face. That led Cameron to saying, ‘I want to do this.’ From that minute, he became like one of my own kids. He was a source of inspiration. The light he brought into the room was extraordinary,” Ortega continued.

Added the director, “He was a young person with not only an electric gift as a performer but a big heart. We had plans to continue forward as creative partners, to find that next project. Now it’s not a movie — it’s supporting his family and the foundation.”

Since Boyce’s death on July 6, Boyce has been commemorated by a wide number of people, including his Descendants 3 costars and his parents.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, his parents, Victor and Libby, said he was the “rock” of their family and their “shooting star.”

“He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him. He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone,” they said. “The pain we have endured and are continuing to endure is indescribable, but we are making every effort to move forward and ensure that Cameron’s legacy and all that he stood for is honored.”

They also announced to PEOPLE that they launched The Cameron Boyce Foundation in his honor, aimed to provide “young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world.”

Descendants 3 premieres on August 2 at 8 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.