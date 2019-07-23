It’s been nearly three weeks since actor Cameron Boyce died suddenly at the age of 20, and his friend and Descendants costar Sarah Jeffery is still coming to terms with the incredible loss.

“There are days where it shatters my heart,” says Jeffery, 23, whose character Audrey stars alongside the late Boyce’s Carlos in Disney’s Descendants, which returns for a third installment on Aug. 2. “It’s hard to wrap your head around something like this when someone is so young but also incredibly special. It’s unfathomable.”

Jeffery was with Boyce just two days before he died on July 6 after suffering a seizure in his sleep.

“We were at a friend’s house for a Fourth of July barbecue,” says Jeffery. “It was a normal awesome day. He was so happy. We’d never see him unhappy. He had such palpable good energy. The day was normal and it was lovely. Cam was always the life of the party.”

Now, Jeffery and Boyce’s other close friends and family are left trying to reconcile the tragic loss of a talented young man.

Image zoom Sarah Jeffery and Cameron Boyce Jack Rowand/Disney Channel

“Being able to be with a community that is also grieving and understands how incredible he was has been a crucial part of the healing process,” says the Charmed star. “I’ve been able to surround myself with people who knew him and we can tell stories and cry when we need to and laugh when we can.”

Continues Jeffery: “There is no one like Cam. It’s a horrible loss. But I’m so grateful to have known him for his far too short time with us.”

Cameron Boyce’s family has launched the Cameron Boyce Foundation, a charity whose aim is to provide “young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world.”

Disney previously announced that it will dedicate the Descendants 3 telecast on Aug. 2 to Boyce’s memory.