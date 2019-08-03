Cameron Boyce's Descendants 3 Costars Share Tributes to Late Actor Ahead of Film's Premiere

Cameron Boyce‘s Descendants 3 costars paid tribute to the late actor ahead of the film’s premiere on Friday.

The final film in the Descendants franchise — which premiered on Disney Channel almost a month after Boyce tragically died of epilepsy at age 20 — stars the late actor as Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos alongside cast members Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson and China Anne McClain.

Cameron shared a slew of photos and memories from her time filming the Descendants movies on Instagram Friday and Saturday, including a photo of her posing with Boyce, Carson and Stewart on set.

“My family,” she captioned the touching photo. “Big night tonight.”

The 23-year-old actress went on to post a screenshot of a text message with her costars, all of whom appeared to write, “I love you so much,” in a group chat that included Boyce.

Stewart also paid tribute to Boyce and the Descendants franchise ahead of the premiere, sharing a photo of his cast members clasping hands.

“Tomorrow is the day,” he wrote. “There aren’t enough ways to say, ‘thank you’ that measure up to the amount of love you have all shown us and our movies. Tomorrow will be an emotional day for a lot of you and that’s okay.”

“Thank you for all of the love you have shared and continue to share,” the 25-year-old actor added.

In her own tribute post, Carson, 26, shared a photo of herself dancing in costume next to Boyce, Cameron and Stewart before the premiere of the film, writing, “core four. forever and for always.”

In a second post, the actress shared an emotional farewell to her character Evie, thanking her for “every precious moment, every memory, every laugh, every smile” over the years of filming the movies.

“But most of all, my dear Evie, you gifted me with an angel,” she continued, shifting focus to her late costar. “My Cam. Our Cam. Who is looking down upon us today, dancing like only he knew how, laughing like only he (in the whole world) could make us laugh, and smiling as if everyday was heaven on earth. I thank you for every hug he gave me. The warm embrace I still feel, every waking day. What I would do, to hug him today.”

McClain, 20, also honored Boyce on Friday, sharing a sweet behind-the-scenes video of herself and the late actor hugging on the last day of filming.

“It never gets any easier hearing your name or seeing your face, freckles,” she wrote. “What you said to me on our last day of filming to make me laugh this hard in the middle of crying will always be our secret I can’t believe it premieres tomorrow night. I love you forever. This movie belongs to YOU.”

In honor of Boyce, Disney Channel included a touching two-minute tribute to the late actor at the end of the film.

The tribute featured smiling footage and photos of Boyce throughout his years on the Disney Channel, including his time on Jessie, in which he appeared for four seasons alongside star Debby Ryan.

A clip of Michelle Obama‘s guest appearance on Jessie was also featured, including the moment Boyce happily exclaimed “I made her laugh!” as he hugged the former First Lady.

Additionally, the montage included videos of him dancing, acting, laughing, embracing his Descendants castmates, smiling with his family, and wrapped with a young Boyce auditioning with a script in hand.

Image zoom Cameron Boyce Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel

Following his death, Disney Channel canceled the red carpet premiere of Descendants 3 and announced that they would dedicate the telecast of the movie in honor of the late actor, with permission from his family.