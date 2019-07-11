Disney Star Cameron Boyce's Death Likely 'Occurred Under Natural Circumstances,' Coroner Says

New details surrounding Cameron Boyce‘s death have been revealed.

Days after the 20-year-old Disney Channel actor died in his sleep after suffering a seizure over the weekend, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released additional information about his cause of death.

As of Thursday, “preliminary information suggests the death occurred under natural circumstances,” but “the final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date,” according to the coroner.

On Saturday, Cameron was found unresponsive in his North Hollywood home, and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m., the coroner announced.

Two days later, “an autopsy was performed and the cause and manner of death were deferred pending additional testing,” the coroner said.

Image zoom Cameron Boyce Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

RELATED: Dove Cameron Says She Has ‘Close to Nothing Left’ After Death of Descendants Costar Cameron Boyce

The star’s family said on Tuesday that his “tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.”

“We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing,” the family added.

Image zoom Libby Boyce, Cameron Boyce, and Victor Boyce Greg Doherty/Getty

In their first statement, the family said, “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.“

On Wednesday, Cameron’s father Victor Boyce shared a moment from his son’s final hours.

RELATED: How Does Someone — Like Cameron Boyce — Die from Epilepsy? A Neurosurgeon Explains

Victor posted a photograph of Cameron sitting at a table in a denim jacket, with his hand held up to his chin.

“My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives,” Victor captioned the shot on Instagram. “I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy.”

“The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated,” Victor added. “Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation. 🙏🏾❤️”

The Los Angeles-born actor was best known for his role as Cruella de Vil’s son in the Descendants TV movies, and as Luke Ross on Jessie, which ran for four seasons on Disney Channel and starred Debby Ryan.