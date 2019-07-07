Adam Sandler, Disney Channel Stars & More React to Death of Cameron Boyce: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Image zoom Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Costars and collaborators of Cameron Boyce are mourning the loss of the 20-year-old Disney Channel star following news of his death on Saturday.

The Descendants actor died in his sleep of a seizure brought on by an “ongoing medical condition,” a family spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. Soon after, a flood of tributes from stars like Adam Sandler, Gregg Sulkin and more were shared on social media.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid,” Sandler wrote on Instagram of Boyce, who played his son Keithie in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

“Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences,” Sandler said.

Sulkin, who also got his start on the Disney Channel, wrote on Twitter that he regretted not sending a message to Boyce letting him know that he wanted them to spend more time together.

“Now I wish I had sent that message. Just so he personally knew how highly I thought of him and how much admiration I had for him,” Sulkin wrote. “My heart goes out to his family & his close friends. Cameron, you were and still are a star. May god bless you in heaven. You will be missed down here.”

Boyce also received tributes from his Jessie costars Skai Jackson and Charles Esten, who played his sister and father, respectively.

Jackson, who played his younger sister Zuri, shared an emotional slideshow of photos to Instagram that showed the pair together over the years, including as children on the Jessie set.

“I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this,” she captioned the post. “Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs… Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying!”

Esten, meanwhile, remembered his on-screen son with a lengthy Twitter thread that recalled the years he knew Boyce from when he attended elementary school with Esten’s children.

“It was there we were introduced to his endless talent, kindness, and joy for living. At his very 1st talent show, little Cameron’s dancing lit up the stage, and left everyone on their feet, cheering. It was clear to all that he was destined to be the star he would soon become,” Esten wrote.

“And yet, Cameron never carried himself with anything but kindness, humility, effortless grace, and great humor. Even as his star ascended with JESSIE, and he began to receive the type of fame that can change people, I never saw that change. Not even a little,” he continued.

Descendants director Kenny Ortega also remembered the star on Instagram, writing, “My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family. Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing. It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light. Rest In Peace Cam. You will always be My Forever Boy! 💔”

The tributes extended into the music world, too, including from Irish singer Hozier.

Boyce appeared in his music video for “Almost (Sweet Music)” back in April.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Cameron Boyce. When we met I was taken aback by his energy and drive, his dedication to his craft and the sheer kindness he exuded,” Hozier wrote on Twitter. “It was a joy to witness the man’s skill. Sending love to his family and loved ones.”

The Los Angeles-born Boyce was best known for his role as Cruella de Vil’s son in the Descendants TV movies, and as Luke Ross on Jessie, which ran for four seasons on Disney Channel and starred Debby Ryan.

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” a family spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.“