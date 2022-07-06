"I love you, forever," the Descendants actress wrote three years after her costar died unexpectedly in July 2019

Sofia Carson Pays Tribute to Cameron Boyce on Third Anniversary of His Death: 'I Miss You, Forever'

Sofia Carson is remembering her friend and costar Cameron Boyce.

The singer and actress, 29, posted a sweet pic of her with Boyce on Instagram Wednesday to mark three years since the Disney Channel star passed away.

In the photo, Carson can be seen hugging Boyce from the side as they lean their heads against each other to smile for the camera.

"Three years without you. I love you, forever. I miss you, forever," Carson wrote in the caption.

Boyce was just 20 years old when he died in his sleep in July 2019 after suffering from a seizure due to epilepsy, with which he was diagnosed at 17.

For what would have been Boyce's 23rd birthday in May, Carson shared a video of the actor strumming an acoustic guitar and singing a song, along with some photo and video memories on her Instagram Story.

"Our Angel. Forever. I adore you my Cam," Carson captioned the post.

Fellow Descendants costar Dove Cameron also paid tribute to the Boyce in an Instagram post that has since been taken down.

"Somewhere unnamed, these moments are all still occurring for the first time, for the millionth time, in real time and all at once, just as real as I remember them 'then,'" the "Boyfriend" singer began the caption.

"You are here, still. We feel you, still. I will love you, unchangingly, just like this," she continued. Happy birthday."

Sofia Carson as Evie and Cameron Boyce Sofia Carson and Cameron Boyce | Credit: Eike Schroter/Disney Channel

Ahead of the Grown Ups star's birthday, The Cameron Boyce Foundation — founded by Boyce's family after his death to honor his legacy by searching for a cure for epilepsy — held the Inaugural Cam for a Cause Gala, which Carson and Cameron attended.

Carson performed at the event and called the evening "surreal and emotional."

"Cam always said that we all go, but what we leave behind should be bigger than us. That's exactly what he did," she told PEOPLE. "Feeling Cam's presence and loving him and being loved by him was like feeling sunshine."

Cameron, 26, also opened up to PEOPLE about how Boyce "was the most alive person I've ever known," saying that "he has inspired me to be more alive, he has inspired me to be more human, more deeply feeling."